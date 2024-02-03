9.

"I moved from Portland, Oregon to a very tiny town in Northeast Arizona where the population was about 5,000. It is a very rural setting. My work ethic in Portland was to arrive to work at least 20 minutes early so I could get my mood and my mindset for the work day, and it's the same habit I still do today. It seems not to be a big deal to arrive late for work all the time in a tiny town. The person I work with in the office arrives pretty much whenever she wants to — anywhere between 10 minutes to a half hour late almost every day. It surprised me how laid-back it is here compared to big cities."