14 Cringeworthy Screenshots Of Hustle Bros Taking "Rise And Grind" Culture Wayyy Too Seriously

"My house was robbed...and it taught me something about marketing."

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Trying to thrive in today's horrifically overworked culture is — to put it plainly — rough. Lots of people are out here juggling a full-time job and a side hustle just to make ends meet. I know we don't have much of a choice but to "rise and grind" considering society is designed to keep us working until the day we die, but most people question the flawed system and hope it evolves to become more of a work-life balance.

&quot;I don&#x27;t wanna rise and grind anymore. I wanna rise and then, like, lay back down&quot;
Paper Kite Productions / Via Hulu

Meanwhile, there's a disturbingly fascinating subset of people who seem to be brainwashed by grind culture. I'm not sure what exactly they're trying to prove by advocating for grueling hours and never seeing their family. That's really not the flex they think it is. Hustle bros, are you good?!

Twitter: @KirstenKaye_

Here are 14 screenshots of work-obsessed people who have sadly lost their sense of humanity to The Grind™:

1. Alternatively, a lack of work-life balance at any age is an easy way to guarantee burnout.

&quot;Insane dedication and I loved it.&quot;
u/luffyuk / Via reddit.com

2. If you go through a traumatic event and immediately think about your job in marketing, then maybe it's time to use your PTO and regain your grasp on reality.

&quot;Unfortunately, my partner and I had marketed ourselves too well&quot;
u/Shadilaybrethren / Via reddit.com

3. I imagine the modern hustle bro's morning affirmation is, "I don't care how packed your schedule is. You can starve."

&quot;You can starve or cancel our meeting and go eat something.&quot;
u/lotusdragon97 / Via reddit.com

Schedule too busy for a lunch break? No problem. I'm nourished by the grind. 💯💯 💯 #BuiltDifferent #SalesQuotas4Breakfast

4. Big yikes!

&quot;Accelerate!&quot;
u/Scuczu2 / Via reddit.com

5. Imagine being in the middle of breaking up with this guy and he asks you to endorse him on LinkedIn.

&quot;I no longer ask for girls numbers when going out at night and here&#x27;s why:&quot;
u/DadOfNoo / Via reddit.com

I can picture it. Giving a heartfelt speech about how it's not working out because he seems to care about work too much. In response, he looks you dead in the eyes and says, "After all we've been through...the least you can do for me is generate a positive ROI."

6. I think this guy needs to stop "tasting the outcome" and touch some grass.

&quot;Cuz, they have tasted the outcomes!&quot;
u/Historical_Ad2890 / Via reddit.com

7. This oversimplification has me speechless:

&quot;If you don&#x27;t like capitalism, don&#x27;t play it&quot;
u/AtheistNator / Via reddit.com

Anyway. I'm gonna keep criticizing the player because we literally have no choice but to play the game.

8. I just really, really, really hope this one is satire:

&quot;I just turned 30 and I&#x27;m worth $19m&quot;
u/tocra / Via reddit.com

BRB, asking my parents to Zelle me a quick $22 mil.

9. I totally understand and support the notion that parents deserve to have their own lives and identities apart from their children — but saying your kids "don't scratch any intellectual or productive itch" feels like something you should unpack in your personal journal instead of LinkedIn.

&quot;It doesn&#x27;t scratch any intellectual or productive itch for me.&quot;
u/imamcnugget / Via reddit.com

10. It's so easy to make money! The simple first step is to already have money.

&quot;Build a business&quot;
u/mattyb678 / Via reddit.com

11. To answer the question — yes. This is an insensitive and objectively bad take.

&quot;Am I insensitive to the world if I think people should pay a small fee to apply for a job...&quot;
u/ForeverInitial3875 / Via reddit.com

The only thing an application fee on a job listing would accomplish would be to alert potential employees to steer clear of a criminally out-of-touch employer.

12. I feel like this person miiiight be hustling a little too close to the sun:

&quot;It came from wanting a little better tomorrow at the expense of today.&quot;
r/ABoringDystopia / Via reddit.com

13. Uh oh. New stage of capitalist hellscape just dropped, ya'll.

&quot;Sleeping at work is also a way to show that they are committed to completing their tasks.&quot;
u/LeviLuxor / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this guy who should have picked literally ANY other metaphor to get his point across:

&quot;Cold Calling is a bit like going for a dump!&quot;
u/pissedupparrot / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/LinkedInLunaticsr/ABoringDystopia