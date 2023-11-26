14 Cringeworthy Screenshots Of Hustle Bros Taking "Rise And Grind" Culture Wayyy Too Seriously

Trying to thrive in today's horrifically overworked culture is — to put it plainly — rough. Lots of people are out here juggling a full-time job and a side hustle just to make ends meet. I know we don't have much of a choice but to "rise and grind" considering society is designed to keep us working until the day we die, but most people question the flawed system and hope it evolves to become more of a work-life balance.
Meanwhile, there's a disturbingly fascinating subset of people who seem to be brainwashed by grind culture. I'm not sure what exactly they're trying to prove by advocating for grueling hours and never seeing their family. That's really not the flex they think it is. Hustle bros, are you good?!
Here are 14 screenshots of work-obsessed people who have sadly lost their sense of humanity to The Grind™:
1.Alternatively, a lack of work-life balance at any age is an easy way to guarantee burnout.
2.If you go through a traumatic event and immediately think about your job in marketing, then maybe it's time to use your PTO and regain your grasp on reality.
3.I imagine the modern hustle bro's morning affirmation is, "I don't care how packed your schedule is. You can starve."
4.Big yikes!
5.Imagine being in the middle of breaking up with this guy and he asks you to endorse him on LinkedIn.
6.I think this guy needs to stop "tasting the outcome" and touch some grass.
7.This oversimplification has me speechless:
8.I just really, really, really hope this one is satire:
9.I totally understand and support the notion that parents deserve to have their own lives and identities apart from their children — but saying your kids "don't scratch any intellectual or productive itch" feels like something you should unpack in your personal journal instead of LinkedIn.
10.It's so easy to make money! The simple first step is to already have money.
11.To answer the question — yes. This is an insensitive and objectively bad take.
12.I feel like this person miiiight be hustling a little too close to the sun:
13.Uh oh. New stage of capitalist hellscape just dropped, ya'll.
14.And finally, this guy who should have picked literally ANY other metaphor to get his point across: