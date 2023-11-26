14 Cringeworthy Screenshots Of Hustle Bros Taking "Rise And Grind" Culture Wayyy Too Seriously

Trying to thrive in today's horrifically overworked culture is — to put it plainly — rough. Lots of people are out here juggling a full-time job and a side hustle just to make ends meet. I know we don't have much of a choice but to "rise and grind" considering society is designed to keep us working until the day we die, but most people question the flawed system and hope it evolves to become more of a work-life balance.