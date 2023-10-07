    17 Ridiculous Job Listings That Are Expecting The Most™ For Literal Pennies

    These jobs have soooo much to say about how outrageously qualified applicants need to be, but then they're SILENT when it's time to discuss pay.

    Anyone who's endured the stress of searching for a job recently can confirm that it's beyond rough out there. When employers actually bother to include the pay on their job listing, it's so insultingly low that most prospects cringe and close out of the post entirely.

    All I ever hear these days is that "no one wants to work anymore," but the truth is that no one wants to pay a livable wage. Here are 17 screenshots from job listings that are asking for the moon and the stars from their applicants while offering chump change in return:

    1. You must be willing to run an entire safari but you'll be paid like you're running the drive-thru window.

    pay is $8 an hour and requirements include a bachelor&#x27;s degree
    2. Another day, another dollar! Am I right? I really don't wanna be right.

    pay is up to $1 per day with 2 years of illustrator and graphic design experience required
    3. Sure, as long as I'm able to survive without food, water, or shelter for three months.

    employer question: are you able to work without any pay for the first 3 months
    4. There is nothing entry level about this??

    Entry level business consultant but must have a 4-year degree and 3 years of experience
    5. Every time I think it can't get worse...

    bachelor&#x27;s degree needed but pay is $9 an hour
    6. ...it gets worse.

    master&#x27;s degree required but $10 an hour pay
    7. At this job, getting sick costs you $100.

    employee manual
    8. Not applying for a job because I can't afford to work there is uhhh, new.

    employee is required to pay $500 per week to afterflea to maintain access to job data
    9. I kinda have to value money over knowledge unless knowledge can somehow pay my rent.

    long list of requirements and expectancy to work for knowledge at $10.50 an hour
    10. My logical brain says this is a typo, but after seeing so many job postings with such unrealistic expectations, I'm not so sure.

    300 plus years of programming experience
    11. You've heard of service with a smile, now get ready for suffering with a smile.

    be willing to do tasks that no one else wants to do and do it all with a smile
    12. Must have 20 years of experience to maybe earn $20 an hour.

    13. A 16-week unpaid training?! Mom, can you pick me up? I'm scared.

    training required for 4 months and then the paid internship starts
    14. *Cries in writer*

    salary listed as 5 to 8 dollars per hour
    15. This unnecessarily intense job listing that looks like a welcome packet for CrossFit.

    we are looking for a candidate that has grit, a chip on the shoulder and a little bit of brokeness is also looked upon very favorably
    16. This job posting that's having some kind of identity crisis.

    title mentions it&#x27;s work from home, but description says it&#x27;s an in-office job
    17. And finally, the only slightly reasonable qualification requirement on this list because no one can work in customer service without constantly ripping the penjamin.

    qualifications required include vaping for one year
