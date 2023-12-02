Women Revealed The Gruesome Mental Loads They Carry That Their Families Don't Have A Clue About

1. "Turns out my family isn't aware of anything, and chooses to make themselves believe I am not suffering (and it's easy to do because they live far away). I've been taking care of our mother since I was 16 years old (it's been 22 years now). My brother has been living in another country for over a decade now, and at most visits twice a year (for the past few years it's been even less). He rarely calls. Our mother does not have any friends, and all of her siblings live far away (they also rarely call). 100% of the emotional and physical work falls on me, and yet my brother talks like he's a big part of her life because he sends small amounts of money for support. He says 'I have a choice to leave this situation.' I've had an anxiety disorder and on-and-off agoraphobia since I was 18, and everyone pretends like their absence isn't a major cause of this (if not the biggest reason)."

—u/Redhaired103

"I also cared for my parents while my siblings lived far away and suffer from agoraphobia. The load got so bad that I became completely housebound through COVID, and had no choice but to stop caring mentally and physically for my parents.

It turned out my parents could actually do many of those things for themselves. Now I'm stuck digging myself out of this hole with no one to care for me like I cared for them. That level of care apparently just doesn't exist, likely because it causes people to become so burdened they get anxiety disorders."

—u/DanceRepresentative7