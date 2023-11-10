People Revealed Suuuuuper Naughty Sex Acts, And I'm Sure It'll Change The Way You View Your Love Life Forever

Recently Reddit user u/TheAlexaLondon asked the community: "What's an underrated sexual experience that you think more people should try?"
Welp, lucky for us, people didn't hold anything back! They got down and dirrrrrty, and revealed some pretty underrated kinky moves that'll probably change the way you view your sex life.
So, here are some underrated sex acts that'll get you all hot and bothered:
Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of underrated sex acts people enjoy. Everyone's story is different.
1. "Sensory deprivation. One partner is tied up wearing a blindfold and noise-cancelling headphones while the other partner is 'in charge' of pleasuring the deprived. For the deprived, it is very intense (as you are giving yourself fully to your partner) and trusting them to bring you pleasure. You can't see, you can't hear, and you are tied up so you can only move as far as your bindings allow. The anticipation alone has brought me to orgasm (side note: make sure the music in the headphones is conducive to the situation)."
2. "Pussy jobs, tribbing, frotting — whatever you'd call some combination of dick(s) and/or clit(s) rubbing together. My ex would rub the head of his dick on my clit thinking he was teasing me, but I liked it more than penis in vagina."
"Doing that is so hot. The last woman I was with would get so turned on by that. I'd lightly slap her clit with my tip and then rub her opening with it to get it nice and lubed up. Then I'd rub her clit with it and she would go wild with anticipation."
3. "Went for a walk with an ex and we sat down in a nice field by a creek at around 9 p.m.. When she realized nobody was around, she told me to lay back, not say anything, and look up at the stars. I did just that. A few moments later, she pulled my shorts down and proceeded to give me an incredibly slow, sensual blowjob for nearly a half-hour. She purposefully edged me repeatedly, not letting me cum until she wanted me to. A few weeks later, we did another walk and I returned the favor for her. Some of my favorite sexual experiences of all time. So for my money, have your partner lay back, relax, and look up at the stars while you do all the work and pleasure them."
4. "Try the lotus position. I'm not sure what it is about that position, but it makes sex feel so intimate. French kissing in that position is my weakness."
5. "I like when my wife masturbates in front of me and I like to masturbate in front of her. We use toys and let the sheets get wet — sex has been extraordinarily good."
6. "A prostate orgasm for people who have them. It is incredibly intense — it's like the pleasure slowly builds up and spasms spread across your whole body. You just want more and more and more — there's no refractory period. It keeps feeling better and before you know it, you won't be able to control your moaning and gasping — you completely lose yourself in the moment. When you're finally done, you feel so light and peaceful, like you just came down from orgasm heaven."
7. "A vibrator on a woman’s clit while a man is inside her. This turns her into a vibrator for the man. Win-win."
8. "Keeping each other's clothes on until you absolutely cannot resist undressing the other person yourself. Basically, it's just extended foreplay...and teasing? I once had a girl climb on top of me in my bed and press my hands above my head. We had our clothes on, but she was rubbing on me and described what she wanted me to do to her. She told me how wet I was already making her, all while whispering in my ear and kissing my neck. I guess that's my weakness because I fucking busted with my pants still on. I had only ever read porn where that happened, but never thought I could do it. We didn't stop — she's my long-term girlfriend now. I've never been more sexually and emotionally satisfied."
9. "Sex wrestling. I know it sounds wild, but it’s an interesting experience (specifically when you get a good session with a good orgasm at the end). But, it also depends on the rules you and your partner decide on."
10. "Getting someone close to climax then stopping and making them wait until later in the day while teasing them throughout the day. Has to be someone receptive to that."
11. "If you’re older (late thirties here), making out while over the clothes rubbing and grinding. Sex becomes this rushed thing when you get older. Every once in a while, spending that little extra time to get that build up and tease each other is just 🥵."
"Yes! When I suggest that we just make out every once in a while, my husband looks at me like I have lost my mind lol."
12. "As a guy, getting my nipples licked. I didn't realize how many guys have never had it done to them — I absolutely love it."
13. "Earlobe licking and slow, hot breathing on the ear (from the back of the ear, don't blow directly into it)."
14. "Lazy, casual sex when you're both just kinda bored and want to be close. It turns into this almost half-assed attempt at sex, but you're comfy about it."
15. "Sexting without sending pictures. Basically just write an erotic fanfic of you and your partner together over text, and telling each other what you wanna do. Do it while you or they are traveling — it’s hot AF. Once you get used to it, send them dirty texts from across the table around friends and at other 'inappropriate' times. Once you master this, you can turn someone on instantly from a thousand miles away. Do not underestimate this."
16. "Slow dry-humping/grinding between soft fabrics (perferably underwear — don't do that shit with jeans)."
17. And finally: "My college girlfriend and I got this sex/relationship book with 'him and her' pages, and she got a really great one that she tried on me. Basically, have her drink some really hot water or tea (like a few gulps and swish it in the mouth). Then do oral sex, like a blowjob — it feels AMAZING. Hot and wet. You can do the same as a guy and go down on her, and it feels just as great for her. We got lazy and never bothered to repeat it, but it is worth trying out. Also, props to the person who designed the tips in that book 'cause it was her first tip (a good one), which made us wanna keep trying out the rest."
In conclusion:
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.