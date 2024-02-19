2. "After American Pie came out, I was a super horny and lonely teen. I decided why the heck not — there’s a fresh apple pie and I put my dick in it. It was a little too hot, and I got dick burns. I threw out the pie in the neighbor's trash that was already set out for garbage day, and quickly went to the store and bought a store-made one. In comes my dad and my mom, and my mom said she made a fresh apple pie for dinner. My dad is in the garage and comes in all huffing and puffing, asking why she lied about making a pie when it’s store-bought. Seems like I didn’t throw the container away properly in my burnt-cock mission."

"My mom goes in to say she did make a fresh pie and doesn’t know what the fuck my dad's talking about. He provides proof, and then she laughs, asking why he's trying to start something. The pie is never forgotten — each fight would turn into, 'Oh yeah, just like you 'madeeeee a pie,' and they would have an explosive argument.

I felt like I couldn’t come forward and say I knocked the pie over and bought one so they wouldn’t be mad at each other. My dad had asked me, and I lied my face off as my cock throbbed with burnt pie on it. My dad's a real stickler for lying — he hates it, and you'll get in 1,000% less trouble if you come clean. Me lying like this? Some way, somehow, he’d unearth his kid is a pie fucker.

They end up splitting up and getting a divorce. Years and years go by, and they are both remarried and happy. They are civil and get along, but eyes still roll when pies are mentioned.

So, yeah: I fucked a pie, and it ended up with my parents divorcing. I never said a word about it and never will."

—u/Dumble-Dork