18 Disturbing True Crime Stories That "Rocked" Hometowns Around The World

4. "My mom’s murder in Ohio back in the '70s — nothing like that ever happened in our town. A 15-year-old boy in our neighborhood stabbed her to death (his sister was one of my best friends — she came over for sleepovers, was like my second family). The paramedics stood over her naked body as she bled out. The cops knew he did it, but they didn’t get around to arresting him until the next day (they didn’t read him his rights, and they botched the investigation). The sightseers started driving by that day and didn’t stop for a long time. He only had to serve time until he was 18 — he tried to escape a few days before his release. He got extra time, and served until he was 21."

"The boy's family wasted no time putting the blame on my mom — they claimed the two of them were having an affair, and that it was demonic fueled. Gratefully there was very little news reported (even though there were plenty of news people there). I was able to keep the news reporting to a minimum (I was 18 at the time, and I threatened to sue).

A few years ago, my daughter ended up in a psychiatric ward, and she met the uncle of the kid who murdered my mom. He was actually younger than the kid (his older sister had him later). Now mind you, this uncle was around 3 years old when this happened — he told my daughter everything that happened, the whole 'demonic truth,' and she chose to believe him."



