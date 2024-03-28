3. "Perhaps cliché, but infidelity. Even if you decide to stay and work things out, your relationship is changed forever."

—u/catseye00

"This is my red line. If you screw someone else, it's immediately over. I had my heart ripped out of my chest when I was young by a girl I was madly in love with, and it took me years to get over it.

"I now live by a one-strike-and-you're-out rule. No couples therapy, no pleading, no do-overs. I do not care what the explanation or justification is. Done.

"On the flip side, I would never cheat on my partner. Never planned to before my heart was ripped out, but especially now that I know how much it hurts."

—u/NuclearLunchDectcted