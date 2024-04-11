People Revealed Their Biggest Turn Ons Of The Same Sex, And Mmmmmm YES, BABY!!!

Recently, Reddit user Nelrif asked the community, "What do you find attractive about others of your own sex?"
Welp, folks didn't hold anything back and revealed prettyyyyyyy intriguing things that make them feel all hot and bothered (and rightly so).
So, here are some unique things that people find attractive in their own sex:
Note: Not all submissions reflect universal attractive traits people find in the same sex. Everyone's experience is different.
1. "I just moved to a warmer area, and I love that other women don't give AF about letting their butt cheeks hang out from beneath their shorts. Not even at the gym — just out, going about their day."
2. "I'm a dude with light blue eyes, a plump booty, and a halfway decent beard, and on other dudes, these are the things I've noticed the most. I think because these are the three things I get complimented on the most, I'm attracted to those in the same sex. Idk, man — [sometimes] our mentality is weird."
3. "I fucking love hairy legs on women (bonus points if she has the hairy toe gene). Fuck it up, 'hobbit lady!!' I love you!!!"
4. "I'm so jealous of dudes with good beards. I don't mean long ones or big ones — like, a well-sculpted full beard is so attractive to me. Oscar Isaac's beard in Dune is a good example."
5. "A guy with a deep, suave voice will always make me question things about myself. Voice is also what I find most attractive about gals."
"Deep voices are extremely attractive to me no matter the sex (bonus points if they have a Southern accent — they make me feel so weak)."
6. "Collarbones — I think it's so pretty when you can see collarbones (and they wear glitter or something on their skin)."
7. "When a man with a great ass knows how to dress properly to show it off. And I don't mean tight pants that have his crotch screaming — I mean well-fitting pants, and then there's a magnificent ass behind it."
8. "As a woman, I always find cleavage to be the sexiest part of another woman. Not the top part, but the whole middle of their chest — it just looks so beautiful."
9. "I identify as a bisexual man so I might be biased — I tend to lean more toward the opposite sex for general attraction. But, what I find physically attractive in men is a plump ass and their junk. Good junk, regardless of size, just feels right. The feel of it hard in your hand or other places is just *chef's kiss*. A nice ass to grab is just a fantastic bonus."
10. "✨ Women ✨. Their eyes, smiles, lips, hips, curves — when they smile, when they laugh. Honestly, women just existing in general."
11. "Fitness — the ability to do difficult physical tasks with calm control. It requires a lot of dedication and training and results in a hot body. That goes for both sexes — fitness is sexy."
"There are so many body types out there, but fitness is always sexy."
12. "Guys with huge smiles. For some reason, sometimes guys feel like they 'can't smile' (or that when they smile big, it's not 'attractive'). But when I see a guy smile real big, my heart melts."
13. "As a bisexual male, I like seeing guys who look 'pretty.' Like, they can 'look like a woman,' but they don't have to look indistinguishable from them. Things like a shaven face, not an overly-masculine physique (though I certainly don't mind a bit of muscle) with at least some pixie hair length."
14. "Maybe it's the egotistical side of me, but I love lips on a woman (full ones, to be exact). I love pretty plump lips and fingers."
15. "I enjoy it when another man exudes the kind of confidence and charm that I'm certain women find attractive as well. Besides it being a good quality in general, it also makes me relax around them (given that I'm fairly certain they can handle themselves emotionally and won't come looking to have their egos coddled)."
16. "Longer hair on most guys is absolutely more attractive than shorter hair (especially with bangs). I'm a straight man, but Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil can get it."
17. "Legs (for clarity, I identify as a bi woman). I'm weak for nicely shaped legs (a bit on the thicker side with both good muscle definition and nice fluff)."
18. "A great sense of humor is a huge turn on for me. I love someone who can make me laugh and doesn't take themselves too seriously."
19. "Ever since I got over my insecurities and accepted that other women are just born stunning, I can't help but notice their unique beauties. But what's the most attractive is when a woman is content and successful in what she does."
20. "The messy brown-haired hairstyle. I'm jealous of any guy with messy hair because my hair is always straight and falls the same way, no matter what style I try. 😭"
21. "As a man, I mean...a solid six-pack. It doesn't exactly attract me, but I find it pleasant to look at. It's inspirational."
22. "The way men talk to their significant other. I work remotely (as in 900 miles from home) and overhear a lot of conversations. When men are calm and gentle and supportive versus the accusatory, jealous, and angry ones, mmmmm yes. Very attractive."
23. And finally, "Butts. I look at all butts — I don't know why. Big butts, narrow butts, flat butts, you name it — all da butts."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.