Tell Us Your Biggest Confession About Dating A Sugar Daddy

It's more common than folks think!

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

If you don't already know, according to Urban Dictionary, a sugar daddy is: "A boyfriend who comes with financial benefits. Sugar benefactors can help to cover tuition, bills, and frequently enjoy bestowing gifts upon their partners."

Jay and Gloria from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

And a sugar baby is: "A young female or male who is financially pampered/cared for by a sugar daddy (or sugar mama) in exchange for companionship."

Woman sitting on a park bench in &quot;Slutever&quot; saying: &quot;I&#x27;m a sugar baby&quot;
Viceland

You might see the sugar daddy/sugar baby dynamic a lot in movies, TV shows, and other pop culture arenas. But it's not just fictional — it happens more IRL than you might think.

Lisa Ann Walter on &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
ABC

So we want to ask you, dear reader: If you're a sugar baby or ever had a sugar daddy, what was your experience like?

Maybe your sugar daddy bought you your first home, and he pays all the bills to this day.

Rihanna on &quot;Jimmy Kimmel Live!&quot;
ABC

Or perhaps you have a handful of sugar daddies in rotation who give you a variety of things (one buys you jewelry, another you have sex with, etc.).

Issa Rae on &quot;insecure&quot;
HBO

Or maybe your *much older* man gave you a buttload of money to travel the world (and sometimes your friends tagged along).

Camila Mendes in &quot;Upgraded&quot;
Amazon Prime Video

Whatever it is, we want to know! Tell us your sugar daddy stories in the comments below (or in this Google form if you want to remain anonymous).

America Ferrera on &quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert&quot;
CBS

The best submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!