If you don't already know, according to Urban Dictionary, a sugar daddy is: "A boyfriend who comes with financial benefits. Sugar benefactors can help to cover tuition, bills, and frequently enjoy bestowing gifts upon their partners."
And a sugar baby is: "A young female or male who is financially pampered/cared for by a sugar daddy (or sugar mama) in exchange for companionship."
You might see the sugar daddy/sugar baby dynamic a lot in movies, TV shows, and other pop culture arenas. But it's not just fictional — it happens more IRL than you might think.
So we want to ask you, dear reader: If you're a sugar baby or ever had a sugar daddy, what was your experience like?
Maybe your sugar daddy bought you your first home, and he pays all the bills to this day.
Or perhaps you have a handful of sugar daddies in rotation who give you a variety of things (one buys you jewelry, another you have sex with, etc.).
Or maybe your *much older* man gave you a buttload of money to travel the world (and sometimes your friends tagged along).
Whatever it is, we want to know! Tell us your sugar daddy stories in the comments below (or in this Google form if you want to remain anonymous).