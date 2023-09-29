16 Folks Who Didn't Hold Anything Back, And Admitted Just How Scandalous Dating Within The School System Can Be

3.

"There was some drama about two of my previous coworkers dating. He got a promotion at another school so he transferred over, and a week or so later, there was suddenly a job position over at that school for the exact same credential that the other teacher had. It was a very specific transfer. It sounds cute, but one of the teachers was/is married, so that's why it was rather controversial and why it left a really bitter taste in some of our mouths for a week or so. The kids put two and two together (being middle schoolers and all), and would ask other teachers about those two (they did that even before they left). We denied it to quash the rumors, but I'm sure it got passed around by someone anyway."