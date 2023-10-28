21 Times Wedding Industry Workers Knew Couples Were Doomed On Their Wedding Days

9. "It was a quick engagement and marriage, and I got the feeling maybe too quick. The wedding and reception were at the groom's parents' place, and his mom had a lot of input (as did his sister). The bride got shut down whenever she talked. On the day of the wedding, I arrived to shoot the bride getting ready. She was alone with the hair and makeup person. I thought that person was her friend, but she wasn’t (her bridesmaids weren't even there). Two hours went by, and she couldn't get a hold of them. The makeup person left, and I helped her put on her veil and shoes. I felt so bad for her — this was supposed to be her big day, and there she was: having a stranger put on her veil and telling her she looked great."

"The bridesmaids finally showed up (the maid of honor was the groom's sister). When the bride questioned them, the sister said they went out for breakfast — the bride then asked why they didn't tell her, and they got mad at her.

The groom was also invited to breakfast along with the groomsmen, and they were all drinking at 11:30 a.m. The kicker? None of the bridesmaids were dressed or had their hair and makeup done, and the wedding was in 30 minutes.

We were supposed to go to a nearby beach for photos, but it never happened because the groom talked to every person in attendance in the longest receiving line situation. He kept drinking as the sun was setting — I told the couple I had zero photos of them alone, and we needed to go.

He responded: 'Yeah, yeah, after the speeches.' He made a speech after several of his friends did (and most of his had nothing to do with his bride). When he finished, I approached the bride — she looked at me and said: 'You can go home now.'

The groom was in the middle of a group of people, chugging a beer and laughing loudly while his beautiful new bride sat alone, seemingly wondering what the fuck she got herself into. I saw her six months later at a restaurant, and before I could ask, she told me she left him."

—u/fadetowhite