15.

"So it turns out my grandpa lied to my entire family about where we were from. My grandma's side of the family is Brazilian and Japanese while my grandpa's side was thought to be Italian (I have an Italian first name as well). No one in the generations after him had done a DNA test, and my grandma just assumed he was telling the truth about it. Well, 40 years later, my grandma is talking to my grandpa's sister about this and she goes, 'What? We're not Italian and neither was he.' Everyone was shocked (especially my mom after she named me). In the end, my aunt did a DNA test and turns out his side is actually Brazilian and Dutch — he just wanted to impress my grandma by telling her he was Italian. How romantic."