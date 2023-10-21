People Revealed Naughty Sex Acts They Totally Swear By, And I'm Legit Sweating All Over

9.

"When I was 18, I had a girlfriend who peed in front of me a few times. The first time was while we were drinking in the woods with friends. I was surprised by how much it turned me on to see it — then she peed in front of me on a toilet after we made out in a bathroom at a party. That unlocked something in me that wanted to see it more up close. One day we were going to take a shower together, and she was about to sit on the toilet before showering, but I asked her to pee in the shower instead. That turned into me laying down in the tub and her squatting over me and peeing on my chest. I have no regrets."