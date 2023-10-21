People Revealed Naughty Sex Acts They Totally Swear By, And I'm Legit Sweating All Over

Recently user u/sandwichsmoothie asked the Reddit community: "Kinky people, how did you find out you had a 'weird' turn-on?"
Fortunately for the internet, folks revealed some kinky sexual acts they never knew turned them on. But once they did...whew, did their lives change for the better!!!
So, here are some dirrrrrrrty sexual kinks people now totally swear by:
Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of kinks people enjoy while having sex. Everyone's story is different.
1. "I had this therapist when I was in my 20s; she had to be 50-ish? Anyway, she was always well-dressed and wore pantyhose/tights. It was super sexy, and that set off my thigh-high, pantyhose, garter belt kick. I'm 40 and still think about her — she was sexy and classy."
2. "When they squirted, the smell would linger in my room. At first I thought, 'Shit, it smells like pee,' and then it eventually became, 'It smells like that time I fucked so and so.' Now I enjoy being watered like a plant. 🪴"
3. "One time my ex was chasing me to the bedroom — then he 'caught me' and roughly started doing the deed. The cold, merciless look in his face mixed with his animalistic behavior turned me on. Now I'm into prey/predator type of shit because of that time. I love seeing my partners in that 'predator' state, like they can't help themselves. It makes me feel pretty and wanted, and I love feeling like their 'helpless prey.'"
4. "I was bullied in school, and a girl said I was so pathetic, I was like a dog. She then kicked me to where I groaned and called me a 'good boy' in a mocking tone. And since then, I get hard whenever I'm called a 'good boy.'"
5. "I don't know if it's a 'weird' turn-on or if it's mainstream by today's standards, but as a married straight male, I really need to see, touch, and appreciate my wife's asshole. We incorporate anal play as part of our sexual repertoire, and it's pretty important to me. I remember eating my former partners out and going crazy that I couldn't see just two inches lower."
6. "I've always had kinky fantasies, even as someone who never had sex before. I didn't accept them until I was in my 30s. Something clicked when I was reading a book series that had heavy BDSM elements, and I started researching BDSM power-exchange dynamics. I met my sir, and for the first time, was happy, satisfied, and content."
7. "I showed up to 'a session' with a new partner — someone I had known for a long time. He made me get on the bed, put a collar on me, made me get down on all fours, then spanked me. I came instantly. Turns out being restrained really does it for me."
8. "During my college days, I was sitting on the floor while working on a presentation on my laptop. I noticed a girl who was in a bad mood. She looked back at me for a split second, but my heart was beating so fast that it felt like a long time. Being looked down on by a female with disgust turns me on — please dominate me, mommy."
9. "When I was 18, I had a girlfriend who peed in front of me a few times. The first time was while we were drinking in the woods with friends. I was surprised by how much it turned me on to see it — then she peed in front of me on a toilet after we made out in a bathroom at a party. That unlocked something in me that wanted to see it more up close. One day we were going to take a shower together, and she was about to sit on the toilet before showering, but I asked her to pee in the shower instead. That turned into me laying down in the tub and her squatting over me and peeing on my chest. I have no regrets."
10. "I went on a date with my girlfriend to see some random movie. Some (very scary at first) certain hand placements later, I’m straight-up fingering her in the dark. Turns out risky stuff in public really does it for me. Not in like a 'nothing but a trench coat on outside' type of way, but just in a 'messing with your partner in public' type of way."
11. "I once turned on a VOD of some ASMR stream to help me fall asleep. But at some point in the video, people were redeeming their Twitch points (or whatever they are properly called). The redeems had the most satisfying ASMR sounds, saying things like, 'good boy' and 'good girl.' It was in a slightly breathy voice, and it just awakened something in me."
12. "I was dating this girl for a little while, and I snooped on her phone. She posted to one of those anonymous get-it-off-your-chest websites that she really wanted me to get her pregnant so we could start having kids. I was turned on way more than I'd ever been before. That's how I found out I have a breeding kink."
13. "My first serious boyfriend would suck on my tits forever, and it would get me so turned on. I’d look for porn with a lot of nipple-sucking. Now I’ve got a thing for lactating pornos, and I think it stems from that. There's something about a grown man sucking tits that gets me going."
14. "I discovered my foot fetish in middle school. A girl I had a crush on sprained her ankle, put her leg on my lap, and that was it. I hated that I liked feet for years, but I went to therapy, and the internet normalized it. Now I love that I'm a bit different. :)"
15. "When the big, round glasses became popular around 2015, I hated them — they made me cringe so bad. Then unexpectedly, about a year and a half ago, I realized that those big, stupid, round-meme glasses turned me on like hell. I actually bought them for my ex-girlfriend just so she could wear them sometimes when we had sex. When she put them on, I almost came into my pants instantly. I have never, ever in my life been so horny looking at someone. Quite a boring kink, but damn, it turns me on. I still don't understand how my brain went from hating something to being completely turned on by it almost instantly."
16. And finally: "I get a massive rush from making a woman orgasm, preferably with my hands and fingers (or my mouth or both, and with my dick). I'm absolutely in heaven if she squirts, too. I've been this way since around 20. My girlfriend at the time (eventually ex-wife) was crying after I had made her cum for the first time (in her life it turned out!). I was a little freaked out with the tears, and asked what was wrong? 'I have never done that before...' Well, she spent the next 16 years screaming the house down, and I'd feel 10 feet tall and hard as a rock afterwards."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.