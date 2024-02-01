19 Women Who Didn't Hold ANYTHING Back And Admitted Their Biggest Frustrations In Bed

8. "When he doesn’t lay a hand on me, hug me, or kiss me all day (or for days on end). And then, out of nowhere, he wants to stick his tongue down my throat because it’s 9 p.m. and he wants to get laid before he goes to sleep."

—u/Obvious_Whereas_8907

"Like, my boob isn’t my 'on' button, and when that’s the only thing you touch to initiate…"

—u/rubywolf27



"Yep!! Or groping at my pubic area — that doesn't actually really turn me on. The touching throughout the day and build-up from intimate non-sexual touch is so important. Also, actually expressing affectionate and loving words."

—u/veronique7