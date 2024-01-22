16 Spicy, Spicy, Spicyyyyy Sex Acts Folks Learned From Porn That Actually Work

3.

"Changing pace, slowing down, or even just stopping. I have absolutely no idea what the video was, but it was porn stars giving tips and one girl was talking about guys finishing too soon. She said there's nothing wrong with slowing down or even just plain stopping for a few seconds, that the girl isn't going to care or freak out. It sounds obvious as heck to say now, but in my twenties it was a revelation. As toxic as porn can be for some who are kinda unhinged, if you can spot which parts of porn are very obviously not okay for your own bedroom, porn can be surprisingly beneficial."