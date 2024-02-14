15 Spicy Sex Acts People Learned From Porn That Made Their Sex Lives Turn From Mild To Wildddddd

3. "I actually tried this for the first time two nights ago and it worked much better than expected. For background, my boyfriend and I are both trans men. Last time I slept at his place we got the strap-on out for the first time in a while, and I asked him to try out this position I’d seen in porn a few times. Usually with a straight couple, the woman would be flat on her stomach with her head slightly elevated by propping up her arms. The guy is on top of her with his forearm holding up her upper body, so he has grip as he fucks her from behind. I imagine it feels quite good for someone with a penis, legs locked so it’s nice and tight and all. But even with no dicks involved, it felt really good to me. And while we were kind of doing this position for me, I noticed his movement getting more intense, and he actually ended up cumming for the first time ever while penetrating me."

"Usually we’d take care of each other desperately, but in this position we could even cum together at some point. I didn’t cum until a little later (same position) only until my ass was slightly elevated so he could rub me from the front.

The elation of having him cum like that was really even more exciting than cumming would be. And just psychologically being held like that felt incredibly hot to me — I highly recommend this position!

—u/John-Smith12