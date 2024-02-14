15 Spicy Sex Acts People Learned From Porn That Made Their Sex Lives Turn From Mild To Wildddddd

Reddit user Common-Sprinkles9328 asked the community, "What trick did you learn from porn and it actually went well when attempting?"
People got down and dirttttty and revealed some of the naughtiest sex acts they've tried from porn.
So, here are some tricks from porn that actually work:
Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of sex acts people enjoy. Everyone's story is different.
1. "When giving a woman cunilingus, it's hard to continually (and properly) spread the labia to stimulate the clit. You end up doing a peace sign on her pussy ✌️. What you want to be doing is wrapping your arm around her leg and spreading it apart from the top with your thumb and pointer. This leaves your other hand to have easy access to stimulate the rest of the vagina — it's so much more comfortable. Because most guys don't spend long enough eating pussy, they rarely focus all at once on the big three: Clit, G-spot, and steady repetitive hymen stimulation. This is how you get those mind-bender orgasms."
2. "Fingering a woman inside her pussy, stimulating her clit, and her ass at the same time with one hand. Saw that once with a lesbian scene."
3. "I actually tried this for the first time two nights ago and it worked much better than expected. For background, my boyfriend and I are both trans men. Last time I slept at his place we got the strap-on out for the first time in a while, and I asked him to try out this position I’d seen in porn a few times. Usually with a straight couple, the woman would be flat on her stomach with her head slightly elevated by propping up her arms. The guy is on top of her with his forearm holding up her upper body, so he has grip as he fucks her from behind. I imagine it feels quite good for someone with a penis, legs locked so it’s nice and tight and all. But even with no dicks involved, it felt really good to me. And while we were kind of doing this position for me, I noticed his movement getting more intense, and he actually ended up cumming for the first time ever while penetrating me."
"Usually we’d take care of each other desperately, but in this position we could even cum together at some point. I didn’t cum until a little later (same position) only until my ass was slightly elevated so he could rub me from the front.
The elation of having him cum like that was really even more exciting than cumming would be. And just psychologically being held like that felt incredibly hot to me — I highly recommend this position!
4. "I was about to say porn is performative and shouldn't be used in the bedroom, but then I remembered one move. Pushing someone in heels over and eating it from the back. I did that once to someone who wasn't really expecting it, and she damn near broke her ankles orgasming so hard in the heels. Highly recommend."
5. "Playing with her clit while fucking, which is in a ton of videos, but I decided to try it one day. I was and am a total rookie in the bedroom, but I’m always striving to do better and decided to try that one out. Obviously decided to start gently and kinda feel it out. She’s more experienced than me and has taught me a lot, but apparently that was a new one for her. Secondly, the same girl has a fairly large clit. One day while I was eating her out I decided to do my best approximation of sucking it (like one would with a cock) and it was met with much enthusiasm."
6. "I learned to pull out when you are about to cum and then go down on her. Then return to penetration when you're not peaked so you last longer."
7. "The 'come here' motion with your fingers on that little spongy spot inside. Eventually I took this to the next level, but you gotta have some meat to pull this off. You grip your dick by the base, and then use the head to toy her pussy. You want to sort of flick it up and down so it goes inside, hits the g-spot, and also rubs the clit on the up and down strokes. Master this and you’ll need to invest in waterproof sheets."
8. "We got a Wand and then a clit sucker. They're great for when I'm knackered from work or just not really in the mood to perform well. Using either in any position also sends her to outer space, so money well spent."
9. "Two things: How to go slower and going downtown (slow and steady for sure wins the race). My wife has randomly just started being a top, which is awesome, because she is damn good at it! She bends forward and kisses me a lot and makes it very passionate. One time I randomly rubbed her butthole during, and it drove her wild. Almost instant orgasm."
10. "When I'm fucking her doggy style, I get the biggest mouthful of spit I can and let it all drip from my mouth directly into her asshole. The surprised face she gets is priceless."
11. "A lot of women are turned on by verbal expression. Dirty talk can be awkward, but sexy sincere talk is very energizing. Things like, 'Damn, I’ll never get enough of your body,' or 'Fuck, you make me happy,' or 'God, I’ll never let you go now.' Things like that — awkward sex talk is laughable. Things like, 'Imma bang you so hard,' or 'I’m gonna f your brains out.' It’s not that hot, ya know (at least not to me)."
12. "Her on her stomach on top of a pillow or comforter. My arms around her like a full nelson or my right arm around her neck (not in a forceful way — just around). Then you just kinda start. She was never a screamer before that, but she had to put her head into a pillow to muffle her yelling — it was cream city."
13. "Teasing and pacing when I go down on my partner. The clit isn't actual food, so don't actually eat it. Slow kisses and passes with gentle pressure, kissing and nibbling the inner thighs. It was definitely a more sensual video, but the idea of not racing her across the finish line has changed my oral game."
14. "Honestly porn has showed me all of my kinks and tricks I do during sex. The big difference between the video and real life is the communication. One-night stands are difficult, but with a consistent partner you can go a little further each time and check in with them (or ask them what they like/feel)."
15. And finally, "I would say work until the girl actually cums. Men in porn always get her there and they cum. This taught me early on that I wasn't doing the job if I didn't wait for her to get there. Even if they faked it, I always put her pleasure as a priority due to the men always getting the girl there. I also want to point out that porn subtly teaches you that every girl enjoys different things, and the trick is to know what that girl wants and how she feels the best."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.