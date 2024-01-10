13 Juicy Secrets From Sex Therapists I'm Pretty Sure Will Change Your Love Life Forever

3. "Both men and women (in talking about and beginning things regarding intimacy) require emotional bits — not just women. This is a common misconception and can lead to some problems. If a loving, kind, supportive, and communicative relationship is the foundation, sex is going to be much easier, comfortable, and open. Communication is always key, and when it isn't, there's usually some deep-seated problem that needs to be mended (or at least addressed) before a couple can move into a flourishing sexual partnership."

"Dry spells can become cycles. Meaning, if a couple stops having sex because the husband becomes less emotionally available (as an example — a common one), a great fix for this can be sexual intimacy.

But on the other side, if problems aren't taken care of, a sexual relationship can be a Band-Aid when surgery was needed."

—u/oredditisgonalovdis