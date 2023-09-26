30 People Who Didn't Hold ANYTHING Back And Shared Their Toxic Vs. Good-Natured Dating Standards

2. RELATIONSHIP GREEN FLAG: "Waiting until you get inside your house before driving away."

—u/blue_pony_licker

"My boyfriend always walks me to my car when I’m leaving his place, and he makes sure I made it in safe when he’s dropping me off.

Come to think of it, he actually walks me to the door when he’s dropping me off…but I suspect that’s because he’s usually trying to weasel his way inside so he can stay the night. He still gets credit, though."

—u/Dramiotic