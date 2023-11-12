15 Of The Most Unbelievable Red Flags People Ignored In Their Relationships

1. "Despite him saying he didn’t want to be like my ex and didn’t want to break our trust by asking to see my location constantly, he became so unbearable about where I was and what I was doing I finally just shared it with him. I know it’s toxic and I shouldn’t have and 'I should know better,' but I’m planning on standing my ground and having a talk with him about it. It’s so controlling, I’m a grown-ass woman, and I shouldn’t feel like I’m being watched all the time."

"My ex of over a decade did that to me and left me crumbled like a piece of paper, so I never went anywhere. I just stayed in the house because it was easier than having to get yelled at for going somewhere he wasn’t aware of.



This boyfriend isn’t like that. His is more based on his insecurity than it is dictation of where I am allowed to go and when, and also making sure I make it home after driving 60 miles to work each way through areas of no service. But it’s still a red flag, and I feel stupid for accepting it because it can escalate."

—grimchbettahavemymoney