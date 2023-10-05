2. "The first time I was too young (23), got into it way too fast, and didn't pump the brakes when I knew it was headed off the rails. At the time I was in the military overseas, and I met someone who was in the service but on her way out. I felt like this was just kind of the next logical step in life, to go ahead and take the vows and make it work. The military lifestyle kind of forces people into bad marriages (mostly to guarantee yourself housing off-base), and the circumstances you live under are custom-made to put a strain on those marriages."

"What I would've told my younger-self is that at 23 YOU ARE JUST A BABY, and you have so much more life to live and to find someone you're truly compatible with. Whatever problems you encounter with a person prior to getting married multiply exponentially afterwards.

So, be very sure — and if you're not sure, don't do it. You don't have to break up, but if you're not ready, you're not doing you or your new spouse any favors."



—u/darkchocoIate