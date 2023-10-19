16 Parents Get Shockingly Blunt About The Worst Parts Of Having Kids

4. "Having to take care of a sick child when you are also sick. For me that has been the most challenging part so far."

—u/RatSocial

"I dealt with this with COVID. Me, my wife, and our son all caught it on approximately the same day a few years back. My son was 100% back to normal within 24 hours, but my wife and I were NOT.

We had to trade off sleeping and sweating all while taking care of a 3-year-old at the same time. Oh, and we still had to work/take care of our job stuff on top of it. It’s hard enough for me to work from home with my kid there on any day, let alone when I am miserably sick.

My kid wasn’t able to go back to daycare for 14 days, and it was easily the hardest couple of weeks I’ve experienced as a parent."

—u/TheProfessorPoon