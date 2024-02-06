Folks Admitted How Random People Terminated Their End-Game Relationships, And My GOD I'm Boiling

3. "The girl best friend acted more like a toxic mother-in-law than a friend of a grown man. I only met her briefly once, so she had no reason to dislike me. But she threw a fit when he gave me a key (a big romantic moment for us), and she planted doubt in his head that he was moving too fast. We got pregnant, and she told him I wasn’t actually pregnant, and it wasn’t his baby if I was. She also planted doubt and made him extremely distant for the first three months of our first pregnancy. We were dealing with postpartum during our third child, and she convinced him I was controlling and ruined all of his friendships. All of his friendships were ruined by three infants/toddlers??? I didn’t care if he hung out with friends. She never came to visit, never brought gifts for the kids, never tried to know me, but she had weird overly affectionate pet names for my kids because she 'loved anything that was part of him.'"

"Anyway, she eventually convinced him to leave me, and he says stuff like, 'I can’t just choose my loyalty between my friend of several decades and you.'

I had never urged him to choose — she did. Also, she never wanted to date him, never attempted anything — very strange."



—u/slanid