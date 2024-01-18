15 People Who Took Their Partners Back After They Cheated Reveal What Happened Next

Recently Reddit user Soupdumplingaddict asked the community, "People who gave their partner a second chance after cheating, how did it work out?"
Welp, they didn't hold anything back, and revealed some pretty scandalous stories about their partners cheating on them.
So, here's what really went down after folks cheated on their significant others:
1. "She did it again but promised things would improve and she wouldn't do it again. A few years later she admitted to fucking at least eight guys during our relationship because she thought I was going to propose, and she didn't want any secrets. I eventually broke up with her, and less than a year later she called asking to meet in a hotel — I declined. It turns out she was engaged."
2. "She cheated again two years later. I forgave her once more, then she did it a third time with the same person another two years after. She started a relationship with him but was too afraid to break up with me, so she lived a hidden life for two months. She then proceeded to fuck him in our bed (in the house that we bought together, leaving used condoms and dirty sheets on full display trying to get me to leave the house). She said, 'Are you sure that you want to sleep in the bed where I fucked him yesterday?'"
"I got up and tried to communicate with her. She proceeded to tell me every little detail of her new sex life, including tales of STDs. She cried, called me her 'best friend,' and told me not to stop fighting because we could get back together in the future.
I left and never came back – I spent two years working on myself, got a better job, and got in great physical shape.
She broke up with the guy and tried to reconnect with me last summer. I avoided her at all costs until she managed to take me by surprise at a festival. She grabbed me by the shoulders and wanted to talk. Then I had a full-blown panic attack – fuck her."
3. "Relationship of four years got nuked when a rich guy (an heir without a job) started hitting on my girlfriend. They banged, he eventually left her, and of course she wanted to come back. After months of resisting I relented — then a few weeks later, the rich guy came back and she did it again. Unsurprisingly, the whole cycle repeated and now she wants to get back together with me. I do miss when our relationship was stable and fun, but if I got back together with her, I'd have no dignity and she'd just do it again anyway. Once a cheater, always a cheater — it's just a different mentality with those people."
4. "We got back together and accidentally got pregnant. He left me again (blocked my number) while I was miscarrying. Lesson heard loud and clear."
5. "To the surprise of absolutely no one, he cheated again (and more brazenly). He got her pregnant, and cleaned out our joint bank account the night I confronted him about the second cheating and abandoned me with a mortgage and all the bills. So, yeah, the lesson to be learned: NEVER put all your money in joint accounts. Change the password on bank accounts before you confront someone with their cheating ways. And maybe don't confront — just leave."
6. "We made amends, he never cheated again, and we stayed together for two more years. It didn’t work out after because obviously I still had issues trusting him, regardless of how much he did to make up for it. We broke up on good terms, and we’re still friends now only because he acknowledged how badly he fucked up. Somewhere within that experience I learned real forgiveness."
7. "My father has been a serial cheater for as long as I've been self-aware with anyone and everyone he's come in contact with. He married a phenomenal woman about a decade ago, settled down, and got his shit together after a near-death experience and the birth of his grandchildren. I genuinely thought that was the end of that. Fast-forward, I moved in with him about a year ago to finish up school. On the long list of things I miss about living alone, ignorance is at the top of it. He cheated again on a few different occasions (both things I've had the misfortune of witnessing) and instances I've been told about after the fact."
8. "I dated a girl who kissed another guy. She told me about it and said she stopped right after it happened and she was so sorry. We worked through it and stayed together. At some point she decided she needed to 'up her oral skills' and started sucking guys' dicks (like — a lot and often). We broke up. About seven years later we ran into each other, exchanged numbers, and ended up hooking up a few times. I was not surprised her blowjob game was on another level, and now she liked tossing salad. Fun girl, terrible girlfriend."
9. "She cheated again not even two years later and left with that mistress. There were also apparently a few people in between the two major instances that I didn’t know about until after the divorce. I heard her second marriage ended because she cheated on that wife (who is not the mistress!)."
10. "It ended terribly. We tried to work it out and ended up breaking up again anyway. I'm more than confident I was cheated on again as well. Also if/when arguments happened I always threw it back in her face (which was probably a bit distasteful of me). But I never, ever rebuilt any type of trust back in her, which is the biggest fundamental of any relationship."
"I went through something similar in an 11-year relationship. We tried to work it out for the last two years, which was unfortunately filled with a lot of arguments and me also throwing it back in his face (which I initially felt bad about).
However, looking back at it now, I believe it was a fair response to being mistreated and losing trust. No one should ever expect your relationship to go back to normal after that."
11. "We were separated for about two and half years — I moved in with my parents and got my life straight. After a year, I found myself saying I wanted my life back. I finally decided to file for divorce and sent a blank letter to her parents' house (as I heard from our mutual friend, she was dumped by the guy she cheated on me with on the other side of the country). I eventually got in contact with her a few weeks later since I had to serve her the divorce papers. Found out about the living hell she had gone through and being abandoned by everyone she knew. I talked to my dad (who was cheated on by my mother when I was young) about what he thought of my situation. He told me that despite what my mother did, he would still have taken her back."
"Come the day we planned to meet and we ended up going to our favorite restaurant — I guess we basically fell in love again. She knew she had fucked up bad.
I invited her to the hotel I was staying at and, well, I'm sitting here with her in our daughter's bedroom now. I'm very lucky to have been able to get through the worst days of my life and be in a better place than before."
12. "An old friend of mine cheating on their significant other — they're still together 15 years later. I wonder if he would've got back with her if he had known it wasn’t the only time it happened."
13. "He slept with a friend of mine, but I didn’t have any concrete evidence (but I knew based on weird jokes this friend made to me that something had happened). I chose to ignore it for some reason, and decided to continue the relationship. Nine months later I found out he had a one-night stand with a girl in Canada during a trip, caught an STD, and was making plans to move half-way around the world to be with her as she was the 'love of his life.' I found out about this on my birthday."
14. "I gave my partner a second chance as we’d just had a baby, and I owed it to him to try — he was extremely remorseful. Overall, through a pretty icky year of us trying to heal, it has worked out really well for us. Our relationship is the best it’s ever been. If the circumstances were different though (not having just had a baby), I woulda been the F out of there in a flash. Do I get scared he will do it again? Sure — being cheated on stays with you for life. But going through the pain together has actually strengthened us and made us feel safer to communicate hard feelings to each other, so we communicate a lot better now."
"I’m glad I gave him a second chance — it kept my family together, and it is probably one of the rarer instances things worked out for the better.
I think the prospect of losing everything that mattered to him all for a brief feeling of 'desire' was evidently not worth it, and he understands the weight of that now. It of course shouldn't take that to realize it, but I suppose for some individuals it does."
15. And finally, "I caught her cheating on me with not one, but three different people (I'm sure that's the only one I caught, and the total number might have been more). So I did the usual: I broke up with her and then told her to never contact me. She begged for one meet-up, and being the idiot I was with a lot of feelings left, I met her. She cried and begged me to take her back and promised she would never do it again. She did this thing on Snapchat where I could track her anytime. I told her that my trust for her was completely gone, and if she could rebuild it again, I would give her a final chance. So there we went."
"After about five months, I caught her lying again. I asked her the explanation but she preferred to ignore me instead. So I told her to meet me and I told her to prove her lie to be true. She chose not to, so I did what any sensible human would do: I told her whatever was between us was over, and then we parted ways.
I have not seen her after that and never wish to, either. I kind of guessed who she was cheating on me with this time, so I sent him (he was married with a kid so he was cheating, too) an email anonymously saying good luck for both cheaters. I got an email reply back of him bragging how rich he is and how successful he is gonna be, and he knows who I am and I will always be a loser.
After a year or so I met this guy at a hospital and I think he recognized me, but this time he did not even keep eye-contact and moved fast so as not to be near me."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.