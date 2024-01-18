15 People Who Took Their Partners Back After They Cheated Reveal What Happened Next

2. "She cheated again two years later. I forgave her once more, then she did it a third time with the same person another two years after. She started a relationship with him but was too afraid to break up with me, so she lived a hidden life for two months. She then proceeded to fuck him in our bed (in the house that we bought together, leaving used condoms and dirty sheets on full display trying to get me to leave the house). She said, 'Are you sure that you want to sleep in the bed where I fucked him yesterday?'"

"I got up and tried to communicate with her. She proceeded to tell me every little detail of her new sex life, including tales of STDs. She cried, called me her 'best friend,' and told me not to stop fighting because we could get back together in the future.



I left and never came back – I spent two years working on myself, got a better job, and got in great physical shape.

She broke up with the guy and tried to reconnect with me last summer. I avoided her at all costs until she managed to take me by surprise at a festival. She grabbed me by the shoulders and wanted to talk. Then I had a full-blown panic attack – fuck her."

—u/Jankulasek