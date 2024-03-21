16 Things That Were Considered Romantic In The Past But Would Absolutely Not Land Today

7. "My dad was a construction worker who frequented the pub across the street from my grandpa's fast food restaurant where my mom worked. She was already friends with all of my dad's siblings, but didn't meet my dad until he started frequenting the place. My dad fell head over heels in love, and asked my mom out after waiting for her after she finished her shift. She lived above the restaurant, but saw him waiting for her. So, she went to ask what was up. He asked her out, and my mom said no. He was very drunk (and he's a very dramatic man), and he proceeded to lie down in the street and say that his life had no meaning if she didn't want to give him a chance. He 'might as well just die.'"

"She scoffed, thinking he'd get up if a car came. A massive truck came, driving FAST — it got closer and closer, and he didn't get up. My mom had to SCREAM for him to get up, and that she'd go out with him — he jumped up last-minute.

So, yeah: My dad emotionally manipulated my mom into giving him a shot by threatening suicide. Yikes.

They had me three years later (I was planned). But when I was 3, he cheated on my mom and gaslit her about it and emotionally destroyed her. Honestly, I think she should've just let him get run over that night. 💀"

—u/spectrophilias