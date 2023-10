People Revealed Celebrity Deaths That Still Remain A Mystery Today, And They're Pretty Darn Suspicious

George Reeves' death was officially ruled a suicide (using a shotgun), and it was rumored he was depressed at the time. But there were various news stories filed at the time that reported different causes, so it's hard to truly know how he died. The night of his death, he allegedly "went upstairs" to shoot himself and, according to the Daily Beast, his fiancé Leonore Lemmon and the people over at his house "waited 45 minutes before calling the police." The Daily Beast also pointed out that, "the police found two gunshot holes in the carpet as well as the one in the ceiling that they traced to the wound in Reeves' head. Yet, the witnesses claimed to have only heard one shot that night."