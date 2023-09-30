People Revealed Celebrity Deaths That Still Remain A Mystery Today, And They're Pretty Darn Suspicious

"Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones died under suspicious circumstances while swimming. There was a wild party that night at Jones' home — a neighbor down the road claimed in the early morning hours she heard a bunch of screams coming from the direction of his house. Then a minute or two later, she saw or heard a couple of cars with tires squealing, zooming away from Jones' house. I think the coroner ruled the cause as 'death by misadventure,' but something has never sat right with me on that one."