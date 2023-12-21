Married Men Revealed Their Relationship Status After Having Threesomes, And They're Eye-Opening

4. "Good company and lots of alcohol turned into a MFF threesome with a good friend of hers. Both of us mostly focused on my wife. It was never really planned, and the other girl was mostly the 'aggressor.' Pretty sure we had a 'WTF just happened?' talk. Had another setup a year or two after those with a different friend of hers. That one was less solely-focused on her, and I was more involved. It didn't end well, and she felt left out...I crossed a boundary we had discussed, so we agreed to stop doing it. We're still together, and haven't had a threesome in probably five years (which I'm pretty fine with)."

"The boundary was non-inclusion. We all crashed in the same bed, and there was some one on one in the middle of the night that she didn’t initiate.

I think I stupidly thought I was initiating a group 'round two,' but she saw it as leaving her out. I can respect the whole perception/reality thing, and admit I fucked up."



—u/dude_stfu