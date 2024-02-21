17 Times Going On Dates Exhausted The Heck Out Of Men

2. "Dating is expensive lol."

—u/Over_Eazy_please

"I just had a first date off of Bumble last week where prior to meeting up, the girl made clear she’d pay her half (which I thought was awesome).

Things were going very well — five hours straight of talking over dinner and drinks with what felt like genuine interest in one another. We were already discussing our next meet. When it came time to paying the bill, she said, 'You don’t have to pay for me…' with a long pause (which I found odd since I wasn’t planning on it after her initial stance). But she didn’t reach for her purse, and I felt the implication she wanted me to pay. I honestly had no problem doing so because we were vibing — so I did.

Within one week she asked to hang out but bailed, and then set plans for the weekend then bailed again.

I asked how her weekend went, one week to the day of our first date, and have since been ghosted.

Short term: I feel used and played and makes me question if I want to continue trying on apps.

Long term: dodged a bullet."

—u/Interesting-Gap7359