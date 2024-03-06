5.

"The biggest decision you will ever make in your life is who you have a kid with. You can undo everything else — you can get married, you can get divorced, you can buy a house, and you can sell it and pay out the mortgage. But you can't undo the parent of your child. You are locked in with that person for life. Get it right and life will be good, or get it wrong and your life will be hell. Choose VERY carefully — you do have control. There's a gadget called a condom — always have some around. And if you're committed to not having kids, then get a vasectomy."