Men Revealed The Deep Impact Marriage Has Had On Them, And It's Pretty Eye-Opening

1. "I got married, and now I regret it. She cheated three and a half months after our wedding (it was an emotional affair). I probably could've left her if I still had it in my head she was my girlfriend. But, I was brought up with the goals of having a wife and kids, and can't seem to bring myself to let it go. We are working it out, but it's hard to want all that again."

"The affair involved photos with someone she'd met online and who lived in another country. We were going through a bit of a rough patch, trying to figure out how we were going through our day-to-day life. She's put a lot of time and effort into me to get me through my apprenticeship, but when I reached the end of my contract with the training company without finishing, stuff took a bad turn.

So I think a lot boils down to how I feel like I owe her, and ultimately because I still love her. I think I can move on from it since it was a one-time thing, and she came clean about it herself. But it does suck feeling like you can't trust them around anyone anymore."

—u/SeventhSin-King

