20 Married Men Are Sharing The Things That Made The Woman They Chose To Marry Different From Other Women

1. "She's the first woman I dated with whom I felt I could just be myself around. I never had to 'impress' her, or felt like I needed to be anyone else — just me."

—u/GrimeyScorpioDuffman

"This — a thousand times this. Before meeting my wife I had only ever pursued one other woman. I had a checklist — someone funny, kind, beautiful, etc. — and this woman checked every box. I thought that meant she was perfect for me, but it also made me terrified to be in her presence. 'She's so smart and mature – I can't let her know that my greatest achievement is beating the Endless Setlist in Rock Band 2. She's so sophisticated, she likes opera and classical music — I can't let her find out that 90% of my music is from video games and anime soundtracks.

To be fair to her, she never actually said anything to make me think she was that judgmental. This was all of my insecurities just running wild. She and I have remained good friends to this day.

When I met the woman who would one day be my wife, I never felt that terror or insecurity. She made me feel completely safe just being myself. That hadn't even been on that old checklist. It had never occurred to me that I should look for that, and it ended up being the most important thing."

—u/TelFaradiddle