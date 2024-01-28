18 Things People Believed From Watching Porn That Turned Out To Be Totally Untrue

9. "That penetration sex is supposed last 20–25 minutes between three to four positions (and if I only last a few minutes, she'll think I'm a chump)."

—u/StillNoPickleesss

"I've had to tell multiple men, 'I'm starting to get sore — you think you're gonna finish soon?' Just because I could literally feel them purposely holding back every time they would start to 'get there.' Why is this even a notion?!

Maybe when I was 18 and a fucking hormonal jack-rabbit...but anything after 25 years old, all I want is a little starter oral or even finger to get me good and ready. A solid five to 10 minutes tops — I want to get pleasure and enjoy this, not get severe exercise/a workout. That's what the gym is for 😆."

—u/_Addicted_2_Reddit_