"Porn Makes It Hard To Finish During Intimacy": 15 Men Got Candid About The Impact Porn Has On Their Romantic Lives

3. "On a communication level, girls don't seem to really understand that there is nothing they can do. They will ask me what they should do to turn me on more, and it's just not about that. Depending on their background or opinion on porn, they won't be bothered by the idea of you masturbating or watching porn when the 'bad habit' kicks in again. When I do have the occasional 'bad habit' relapse, I suppose I wish they would kinda encourage me to not entertain a 'bad habit.' But not all girls understand how damaging porn can be — some think it's fun and liberating."

"For anyone who is struggling with this still, it's important to define your goal, why you are doing it, and just start. You don't need to be perfectly restrained forever — you don't need a perfect endless streak.

Things will change if you cut your use/consumption in half. If you can, go from every day to once a week. Go from once a week to once every two weeks — you will still feel the benefits, and you gotta make small, sustainable changes that will over time become one big change."



—u/Gobboking