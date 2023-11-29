People Admitted The Beyond Horrible Things That Happened To Them During Sex

7. "My frenulum broke (for those who don’t know, it's the little spot of skin that holds your foreskin up). I was hitting it from the back, and all of a sudden, there was a sharp pain and lots of blood. Not wanting to believe my eyes, I asked my girl at the time if it was her. She laughed at me for some unholy reason and said, 'Hahaha, no' as the blood literally pooled over in my hands and onto the floor. At the same time, I didn’t want to pay an ambulance bill, so I threw on gray sweatpants, ran out of my bedroom door, pushed past my fucking mortified roommate ('What is going on?'), and into my Nissan Sentra."

"I ran at least two red lights on my way to the emergency room, but when I got there (probably due to the sight of my newly-dyed red pants), I got waived into the ER faster than I ever have in my entire life.

They barely took any of my info; they saw me and just started rushing me into the back area. In the end, the doctor gave me a strange cock Band-Aid I had to wear for two weeks and some antibiotic.

The lesson is sometimes spit and bravery just isn’t and will never be enough."



—u/77SKIZ99