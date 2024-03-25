Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

"Seasoned" Mothers: What Advice Do You Have For New Moms With Babies/Toddlers?

Let's help some new mamas out.

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a "seasoned" mother (a mom who's been a parent for a long time and has gone through it), then you most likely know the ups and downs of this experience.

Jenifer Lewis on &quot;Black-ish&quot;
ABC

And what's more, you know what it's like to raise a baby/toddler, which is a difficult job that takes some getting used to.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox in &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC

Having gone through it, you're soldiers, and have collected a ton of tips along the way.

NBC

So we want to ask you, experienced mothers: What advice do you have for new moms of babies/toddlers?

For example, maybe your best tip is to tell people not to come visit the baby the first couple weeks at home (if you don't want them yet). Or if you feel "cooped up" inside your home, to take a walk with your little one outside.

Wilma Flintstone from &quot;The Flintstones&quot;
ABC

Or perhaps someone suggested to put the "live feature" on your photos so you don't miss a single second of your baby's little smiles and cuteness.

Milo Ventimiglia on &quot;This Is Us&quot;
NBC

Or maybe you learned to have a fresh shirt on you at all times, just in case your baby spits up on you (plus some extra diapers/wipes if you forget your bag at home).

Sarah Hyland on &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

Whatever it is, we want to know. If you're a "seasoned" mom, what advice do you have for new moms with babies/toddlers? Let us know in the comments below (or in this Google form if you want to remain anonymous).

Gina Rodriguez and Andrea Navedo in &quot;Jane the Virgin&quot;
The CW

Some submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.