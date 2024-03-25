"Seasoned" Mothers: What Advice Do You Have For New Moms With Babies/Toddlers?

If you're a "seasoned" mother (a mom who's been a parent for a long time and has gone through it), then you most likely know the ups and downs of this experience.
And what's more, you know what it's like to raise a baby/toddler, which is a difficult job that takes some getting used to.
Having gone through it, you're soldiers, and have collected a ton of tips along the way.
So we want to ask you, experienced mothers: What advice do you have for new moms of babies/toddlers?
For example, maybe your best tip is to tell people not to come visit the baby the first couple weeks at home (if you don't want them yet). Or if you feel "cooped up" inside your home, to take a walk with your little one outside.
Or perhaps someone suggested to put the "live feature" on your photos so you don't miss a single second of your baby's little smiles and cuteness.
Or maybe you learned to have a fresh shirt on you at all times, just in case your baby spits up on you (plus some extra diapers/wipes if you forget your bag at home).
Whatever it is, we want to know. If you're a "seasoned" mom, what advice do you have for new moms with babies/toddlers? Let us know in the comments below (or in this Google form if you want to remain anonymous).