22 Sexual Turn Ons Folks Deem Shameful For Some Reason (Like...These Are So Normal)

Recently Reddit user Silver_Ad_8445 asked the community, "What is something you are embarrassed to admit arouses you?"
People revealed sexual things they believe are humiliating, when in reality, they're actually pretty darn normal (like...no kink shaming in this house!!!).
So here are some "embarrassing" sexual turn ons that folks should not be ashamed of:
Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of "embarrassing" sexual turn ons. Everyone's story is different.
1. "I once had some form of eczema on my hands and when I washed them with very hot water, the feeling was identical to an orgasmic pleasure. It was proof to me that the centers of pleasure and pain in the brain are extremely close."
2. "When I get a hair cut and the barber runs the razor over the back of my neck 🤣. I don't get a boner, but I understand the Edward Scissorhands attraction."
3. "Medical examinations. My girlfriend is in nursing school and she practices her patient exams on me. 100% non-erotic, she does it exactly as she's supposed to with real patients, and I fucking love it."
4. "Being told anything positive about the act while I'm doing it. I've literally had a partner say, 'That is so good,' or something just as innocuous. Then she stopped, looked down, and asked, 'Did you just...get bigger?'"
5. "Watching donuts get made. I discovered this while at a Krispy Creme late at night with the hot sign on. It's a turn on to watch the machines squirt out the liquid hoop dough into the oil, then they get scooped up and drizzled in that glaze 😏. Sprinkles do nothing for me. If I see that hot sign on, I get to stop for a short sexy doughy show."
6. "Masks. I don't know why, but the old plague doctor masks in particular do something for me. A man in a suit and a mask...ughnnnfff."
7. "I've actually told my husband that I get aroused by watching him pee. I used to watch porn videos of stuff like that, and it wildly turned me on. Since then he exclusively pees with the door open for me."
8. "Sitting naked in my backyard. I have a gazebo on my patio with private curtains and will have my morning coffee out there in the buff. My yard is surrounded by a 6-foot private fence, and I have a nice big wicker sectional with big comfy cushions to just kick back on."
9. "Okay, don't judge, but ASMR gardening videos get me. Shhh, it's my guilty pleasure."
10. "'Huge' noses on men, and if they have that bump where it was broken, I’m weak! It’s sexy, and the perfect place for me to sit. 'Big' noses have been my thing since I was young."
11. "The hair on my arms touching another not-too-bad-looking-guy’s arm hair (when we sit/stand kinda close to each other). There's something about the touching of a tiny body part that kind of feels nice."
12. "Biting my neck, but not just a gentle bite: Literally bite it until blood comes out."
13. "When you're cutting gift wrapping paper and the scissors start to glide. I bust a nut every time (Christmas is a weird time for me)."
14. "I love when my husband works on our car and successfully fixes something. He puts his cap on backwards and comes in and smells like concrete and sweat, and I immediately want him."
15. "I love people with extremely 'weird' but harmless kinks. Someone out there has a kink for floor tiles, Ohio, and there's plenty of people who have kinks for balloons!!!"
16. "Men in vests. I don't know why, but vests make me randy as hell. My husband thinks vests look dorky."
17. "Women who are well into their fifties and sixties. There are a few at my work who I'd love to risk getting fired for."
18. "A woman being 'super fierce' with something and really bitchy. Like, making a hard decision then stomping her feet on the ground and throwing her purse on the table (or saying something nasty but from a smart point or view). Like, there’s a reason why she’s saying the 'nasty' thing. A woman who’s a leader and who has to make difficult choices, and who knows the internal politics of an organization."
19. "Garlic croutons. I had a bag of them next to my bed for some snacking reasons when I was going through some crucial parts of puberty. Now the smell of them is associated with arousal. No, I don’t incorporate them into anything sexual, but I am still affected by them if I encounter them."
20. "So I have complete golden retriever energy. I'm big, goofy, I don't always know what's going on, and I'm always just happy to be there. I'm also a bit of a sub, so I LOVE doing what she tells me to. When she calls me a 'good boy,' I just completely short circuit and will do anything."
21. "Voices outside of the door while going at it, like a car door shutting in the driveway makes me want to finish before getting caught. Gets my engine going extra hard."
22. And finally, "I'm taking a ceramics class and we just got into wheel throwing. My instructor demoed how to center the clay, and used some choice words like 'dominating' the clay, holding it down, choking it, etc. all while having his hands sliding and covered in slip. I had to step away — I was afraid my face was giving away too much."
In conclusion:
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.