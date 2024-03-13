22 Sexual Turn Ons Folks Deem Shameful For Some Reason (Like...These Are So Normal)

5.

"Watching donuts get made. I discovered this while at a Krispy Creme late at night with the hot sign on. It's a turn on to watch the machines squirt out the liquid hoop dough into the oil, then they get scooped up and drizzled in that glaze 😏. Sprinkles do nothing for me. If I see that hot sign on, I get to stop for a short sexy doughy show."