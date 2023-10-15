15 Couples Who Did Some Pretty Nasty Things To Each Other, But Divorce Lawyers Revealed Them To The Public Anyway

1. "My client's spouse accused him of giving his deceased wife cancer. I represented a guy who was on his second marriage — his first wife passed away from cancer, and him and his kids were obviously devastated. My client was a pretty sensitive guy with a big heart. His second wife could be very charming (which was why he fell for her), but it was all a facade. To make a long story about a lengthy divorce short, my client met a very kind and affectionate woman during this case. They really hit it off and were basically engaged (even though his divorce was far from over). His new 'fiancé' started having health problems and was diagnosed with a form of terminal cancer."

"Somehow the second wife found out about this and tried to use the cancer diagnosis against my client in court. She developed this 'crazy' theory that my client had killed his first wife by giving her cancer, and that he was doing the same thing to his new 'fiancé.'

The second wife's attorney (who was quite good) refused to be a party to it. The attorney never addressed the argument in court, and didn't even ask the second wife any questions about it during testimony. Rather, the attorney informed the judge that the second wife wished to address the court directly about an issue.

The judge allowed her to do so (in a highly irregular move). The second wife told her wild conspiracy theory to the judge, adding that she was certain my client had tried to give her cancer at some point as well.

I wish I had an artist's rendering of the scene, capturing the second wife's 'crazy' eyes, her attorney's look of shame/embarrassment, the judge's look of confusion, and my look of awe-inspired disgust."



—u/loungesinger