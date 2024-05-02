21 Traumatizing Things Adults Said To Young Women That Have Haunted Them To This Day

12. "My mom taught me how to write my name in cursive in the first grade. At school, I proudly handed in my worksheet with my name signed in cursive. My teacher started screaming at me in front of the whole class because we hadn’t covered it yet. She went absolutely bonkers. I was so embarrassed that I refused to participate or speak in the classroom. She sent a note home stating that she thought I was 'intellectually challenged.' She said she didn’t think I was in the right classroom, and in a panic, my mom and dad swept me off to a therapist and psychiatrist for evaluations. My IQ was measured at 115 (not nearly a genius, but fairly high)."

"Folks marched down to the school for a meeting and presented my evaluations to the teacher (they also gave her a note from my pediatrician). Basically, it questioned her qualifications, and they invited her in so they could measure her IQ.

They also agreed with her assessment that I should not be in her classroom. She avoided me the rest of the year."



—u/That_Molasses_507