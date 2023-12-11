Skip To Content
People Shared Screenshots Of 2023 "Nice Guys," And Oh Lord Am I Enraged

"I do respect you, so don't think I don't."

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.

1. This "nice guy," who was married and pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":

&quot;I&#x27;m very much into showing you an amazing time&quot;
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
&quot;Why don&#x27;t you try something good with a man that is that good at everything&quot;
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
&quot;I do respect you so don&#x27;t think I don&#x27;t&quot;
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
&quot;I won&#x27;t bother you then if you&#x27;re not open minded enough&quot;
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com

2. This "nice guy," who essentially shamed a woman because she didn't have romantic feelings for him:

&quot;That story you told yourself was not true&quot;
u/Away-Caterpillar-176 / Via reddit.com
&quot;You not accepting my answer for why things changed and asking if there&#x27;s someone else makes it very clear that I&#x27;m not projecting about that&quot;
u/Away-Caterpillar-176 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I&#x27;m actually a loser piece of shit orphan&quot;
u/Away-Caterpillar-176 / Via reddit.com

3. This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:

&quot;I was respectful&quot;
u/Jaydensreddit666 / Via reddit.com

4. This "nice guy," who was weirdly offended when a woman he just matched with on a dating app didn't respond to him right away (like...she owed him NOTHING):

Man upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to him right away
u/girlattherockshow85 / Via reddit.com
Man upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to him right away
u/girlattherockshow85 / Via reddit.com

5. This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:

&quot;Most men are not looking for some boss babe&quot;
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I feel like I&#x27;m doing my part by speaking out&quot;
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Do you actually think a man like me cares about that?&quot;
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com

6. This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":

&quot;I&#x27;m all about consent&quot;
u/asiantitor / Via reddit.com

7. This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:

&quot;Free today to suck me off?
u/CraftySappho / Via reddit.com

8. This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":

&quot;Yeah I push boundaries — so sorry&quot;
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com
&quot;The one guy in the world [who] doesn&#x27;t send unsolicited dick pics, but I&#x27;m disrespectful&quot;
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com

9. This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):

&quot;I want an obedient wife and a big family&quot;
u/stabbingtoday / Via reddit.com
&quot;I low-key love saying no to white girls&quot;
u/stabbingtoday / Via reddit.com

10. This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:

&quot;I felt the ground shake did u just sit down&quot;
u/Mildlysadmoose / Via reddit.com

11. This "nice guy," whose Hinge dating profile was actually pretty petty and a MAJOR red flag for women everywhere:

&quot;Don&#x27;t blame the god and say, &#x27;Why god why, why you never sent a nice guy in my life&quot;
u/kittensreign / Via reddit.com

12. This "nice guy," who guilt-tripped someone and convinced them he was actually nice (but was clearly a narcissist):

&quot;I&#x27;m probably just a friend like always&quot;
u/Outrageous-Dust1722 / Via reddit.com

13. This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":

&quot;I just wish you guys respected the good men in your prime years and reward them for that&quot;
u/FrankenNurse / Via reddit.com

14. And this "nice guy," who was entitled as heck and felt "betrayed" when a woman didn't respond to his billion messages right away:

Entitled guy upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn&#x27;t respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com

In conclusion:

Jennifer Aniston on &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.