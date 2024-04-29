15 People Revealed Shocking Secrets About Dating The Rich, And You Should Brace Yourselves For All The Drama

1. "I once dated a girl from a very rich family (like, 'they own sports teams (plural)' level of wealthy). She had zero concept of working to earn a living. She grew up pretty much having whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted it, and when we met, let's just say she was very assertive and it was definitely working for me. When she realized that I had traveled for work, she started traveling with me and financed all the accommodations. I went from living out of three-star hotels where I'd spend about $50 a night to five-star outings where it was over a thousand bucks a night, and I was always told not to worry about the money."

"It was almost a year of us bouncing from one city to another, one high-class hotel to another. Then her father found out because he had gone over his finances for the year (or maybe his business manager had finally tipped him off), and he was definitely not happy.

She had to go back home immediately. I was told that meeting with him would be in my best interest, so I flew out and met with him.



He had a room that was meant to mimic a beach — it had sand, salty air, and some sort of elaborate wave pool, but it was indoors. He asked me if I liked her because of the money or if it was because of who she was. I explained that I grew up fairly poor, and I was always good at finding ways to be happy with what I could manage. I was fine with the relatively cheap hotels and everything else I did before her because I was doing what I loved. He laughed and said that he liked me and that if it worked with her, he'd be okay with that. I thought I passed the 'test.'

We kept dating for a bit but let things cool off while she stuck around at home since neither of us was all that sure of what he'd say or do next. Then she got cut off, and she was irate and blamed me for it because I said that I didn't care about the money.

I tried to explain myself, but she wouldn't listen, and we pretty much fought every time we spoke until she broke up with me to get back in her father's good graces."

—u/TheTrueGoldenboy