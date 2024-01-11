17 Over-The-Top "Dating Rules" That Are Totally And Simply Unbelievable

4. "That you have to really like each other to go on a date. Since the whole point of dating is to 'determine compatibility,' you don’t have to already be in love or know you’re compatible to go out..."

—u/tony_countertenor

"I dated a girl once who after two dates told me, 'I'm sorry, but I don't feel like I love you, so I don't think we can continue this.' This confused me because after two dates I didn't love her, either.

But she was insistent that dating only worked if she immediately fell in love with her partner. I wished her good luck with that perspective in the future."



—u/FriendlyLawnmower