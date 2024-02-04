16 Steamy Acts That Made Couples' Sex Lives Turn From Mild To Wild, Wild, Wildddddd

9. "Reaching a level of trust where both people are comfortable speaking up about the things they'd like to try is such a game-changer. For me, the biggest turn on is feeling that I'm really pleasing my partner, so there aren't many things I wouldn't try — the experimenting has been a lot of fun! She initially showed the initiative, which for me gave me the trust to speak up about things I wanted to try as well. It started with being naughty in public — just some light strokes and touches where no one else could see (also having her wear dresses without panties)."

"This evolved into sex toys that can be controlled from a cellphone. Initially it was for her, but now we have a few different ones (including one that goes in me).



The bedroom has evolved a lot as well — she really enjoys being choked and sometimes slapped in the face. This was something that took a while for me to feel comfortable with, but now that I see how much it turns her on, I've learned to do it exactly how she likes it, and it's very arousing for me as well.

One of my favorites (which I would recommend to everyone) is a vibrating toy in her ass while having sex. Extra sensation for the both of us."

—u/PMmeUrPussi