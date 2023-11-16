Sometimes Dating Older Or Younger Is A Complicated Situation — Here Are 15 People Who've Lived Through It

4.

"My husband is six and a half years younger than me. We met when we were both in our 20s (I was in my late 20s while he was in his early 20s). I was struggling to leave an abusive relationship at the time. Our friendship was our foundation, and I resisted our undeniable, naturally instant chemistry for a long time. A few years after meeting, we started dating, then eventually did all of the 'life things' kind of 'out of order' (and all at once). He’s a cop and was partnered while we were engaged and pregnant. His immaturity and lack of experience became apparent when days after our wedding, I found out he had been cheating. The logical part of me can fault his age, but my heart is still shattered. If I could go back and not do life with someone younger than me (but can still get my perfect child), I would in a heartbeat. That being said, any individual can have an affair (though I do believe this situation came very much down to maturity)."