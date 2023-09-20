4. "My parents have 20 years between them, and the generational differences are their number-one biggest issue. My dad expected my mom to listen and maintain the house and fit in a box. My mom is Catholic, so that worked for a while — but when my dad had to retire because of a disability, things went to shit. He couldn’t work, and his whole sense of self crumbled. My mom stepped up, went to nursing school, and became the 'breadwinner.' Because she was able to take over, he was incredibly jealous, and since he didn’t believe in therapy, he became incredibly petty."

"He could have been open to a different identity by going to therapy (but he couldn’t be because 'men didn’t do therapy' in his generation). But my mom is still Catholic, and feels responsible for him because of his disability — so they’re stuck in this horrifyingly toxic mess of a marriage.

*I* (the 34-year-old child) am still working through the trauma related to their absolute generationally-driven NONSENSE."

—aceofkace