28 TikTok Products You’ll Feel A Little Bit Smug About Showing Off

1. A set of Globbles that'll be your new favorite fidget toys. You can use them as stress balls or throw them at the wall and watch them satisfyingly roll back down. And the best part? They won't leave behind any sticky residue!
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for$10.51 (also available in a pack of 16).
2. A set of affordable and super popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can tune out the world and jam to your favorite playlist. These are waterproof, have over 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, and have over 200,000 reviewers raving about them.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler you can pop your room temp can of beer or soda into to make it ice cold in 60 seconds. If you shudder at the thought of sipping a Coke that's not freezing cold, then you need this.
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacation, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
4. A cult-favorite popcorn salt if you find yourself craving movie theater popcorn while you cry to your favorite rom-com at home. Reviewers swear that this stuff *actually* tastes just as buttery and salty as the stuff you find at your local AMC or Regal. Definitely beats spending almost $20 on a movie ticket when you secretly only went for the snacks.
My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague, Emma Lord, loves this stuff! Here's what she says:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.40 (also available in another flavor).
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash, because sometimes that's all you need to feel fabulous. And who really wants to deal with the struggle of putting on false lashes?
This mascara is my all-time favorite! It really makes my eyes pop and it's SO affordable! Plus, it's gluten-free and cruelty-free. Check out my full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A super helpful Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier that'll help you achieve your dream of only needing to take ONE trip into the house after you just bought a trunk full of groceries. You can hook your bags to it, rest it on your shoulder, and it'll help you comfortably carry up to 100 pounds! If you thought you were Miss Independent before, just wait until you own this.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨
Promising review: "I LOVE this night light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A plush blanket — it's just as cuddly as it is a lovely accent for your couch or bed. I can't even imagine anything better than being wrapped in this bundle of softness with some tea and a good book or show. And BTW, some reviewers even say it's like a *much* less expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket. 👀
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for$26.09+ (available in 16 styles and two sizes).
9. A set of six gorgeous rainbow wineglasses to sip your favorite brand of Pinot Grigio out of while you kick your feet up and enjoy some good old Bravo TV.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
10. A flexible power strip so you can plug in your phone, laptop, lamp, speaker...everything you need at once! Without it being an eyesore. This cute solution has three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable, so no more running around the house to charge everything in different rooms.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I saw this on Tiktok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).