If Your Day Feels Like Trash, These 30 Things May Help It Suck Less

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal meant to encourage you to explore your feelings. It features different questions and thought experiments to help you both learn about yourself and let go of certain things. It's time for some much needed ~inner healing~ and we're so proud of you for it!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
2. A cult-favorite popcorn salt if you find yourself craving movie theater popcorn while you cry to your favorite rom-com at home. Reviewers swear that this stuff *actually* tastes just as buttery and salty as the stuff you find at your local AMC or Regal. Definitely beats spending almost $20 on a movie ticket when you secretly only went for the snacks.
My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague, Emma Lord, loves this stuff! Here's what she says:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
3. A set of Globbles that'll be your new favorite fidget toys. You can use them as stress balls or throw them at the wall and watch them satisfyingly roll back down. And the best part? They won't leave behind any sticky residue!
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash, because sometimes that's all you need to feel fabulous. And who really wants to deal with the struggle of putting on false lashes?
This mascara is my all-time favorite! It really makes my eyes pop and it's SO affordable! Plus, it's gluten-free and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy... and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
5. A retro-inspired scarf — a truly versatile accessory that'll have you feeling like ~THAT Girl~ every time you style it. Wear it as a headscarf, a top, tie it around your neck or your handbag... the limit does not exist!
Promising review: "I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse and people are shocked when I say it's just an $8 scarf off Amazon. The print looks great and it's really soft. You can definitely tell it's not an expensive scarf if you spend some time touching/looking at it. But, it's a great accessory that apparently fools passersby!" —Katie Payne
6. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick to assist with puffiness and dark circles. A combination of Iceland moss and seaweed extract, xylitol, and niacinamide provide a cool, hydrating, and lightweight under-eye solution that'll have you feeling relaxed and looking rejuvenated.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
7. Or a pack of 24K cooling, hydrating eye gels formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen to provide moisture and reduce puffiness and darkness under your eyes in about 20–30 minutes. Use them two to three times per week while you're relaxing at night or getting ready in the morning for the best results.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
8. A tin of cocktail sugar or salt that'll really turn your homemade drinks up a notch! Your friends are gonna wanna tip you after they get a taste of your impressive cocktail-making skills.
Promising review: "Since COVID-19 I have become my own bartender. Taco Tuesdays and margaritas! The lime comes through so well with this salt. I use it for Bloody Marys as well. It is thick and chunky so its a learning curve to get the right amount of salt on. Don't press down too hard if you don't like a lot of salt. I do like extra salt but my husband said it was a little much for him, so I have mastered just a light salt for him." —cobrajet427
9. Illuminating nail concealer to give your nails a chic, natural look that's trendy yet timeless and way less expensive than a trip to the salon. Reviewers love it because it hides any unwanted yellow tint and helps give brittle nails a smooth appearance.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
10. A pair of squishy slides great for wearing indoors or outdoors. They're extremely comfy, lightweight, and easy to clean. With how often you're going to wear these, don't be surprised if you come back for multiple pairs.
I have two pairs of these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages. I've also worn them to the beach and pool, so I like to pack them when I travel. And I love all of the color options — I have them in khaki and cow print. I kinda want a third pair now... don't judge me!
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.
Promising review: "These slides are — and I mean this in the best way —marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B
11. A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist that's about to become your new signature scent. Once you get a whiff of this popular spray, you'll understand what all the hype is about. One reviewer describes it as a "delicate nasal symphony," and honestly, I'm sold!
12. A leak-proof Owala water bottle with a push-button opening that's going to make you want to kiss your St*nley and Hydrofl*sk goodbye! It's made of insulated stainless steel, so it can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours, and it comes with a double-spout built-in straw. OH, AND it has a little built-in handle for easy carrying.
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
13. A bottle of truffle seasoning for a delicious alternative to real truffles. Reviewers love to sprinkle this on meats, veggies, eggs, and so much more to elevate the taste of everyday dishes.
Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl
