25 Things To Buy If You've Recently Said "I Should Treat Myself"

1. A crystal ball prism suncatcher you can hang near a window and enjoy little rainbows all over your apartment when the sun hits it. I mean, nothing provides seratonine like lil' rainbows!
2. A bottle of truffle seasoning for a delicious alternative to real truffles. Reviewers love to sprinkle this on meats, veggies, eggs, and so much more to elevate the taste of everyday dishes.
Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to help those under eye bags disappear after a late night of binge watching You. The pure nano-active gold is an anti-oxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties, which help naturally expel harmful toxins and increase blood circulation.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $17.96 (available in two other pack sizes or a matcha formula).
4. A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks perfect for anyone who is always watching Star Wars movies on repeat. Now you can ~force~ your roommate to enjoy the fandom with you on your next sushi night.
Here's why my coworker, Emma Lord, loves them:
"As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two styles).
5. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions — this is a great way to get into journaling, recall your favorite memories, and document your life journey. It'll get your creative juices flowing and serve as a great keepsake.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Get it from Amazon for $11.69.
6. A shampoo scalp massager that can help with blood flow and assist in removing any product residue that may be hiding on your scalp.
"I use one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
7. A set of affordable and super popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds — just because you're treating yourself on a budget does not mean that you don't deserve high quality! These are waterproof and have over 200,000 reviewers raving about them.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors and two editions).
8. A handheld milk frother so you can enjoy a fancy latte, cappuccino, or macchiato from the comfort of your home.
Promising review: "A MUST-have. All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in seven styles and dozens of colors).
9. An itty bitty Beauty & The Beast book for Disney fans who are always looking for cute and unique things to add to their collection. There's a Cinderella and The Little Mermaid version too!
Promising review: "I love this book for myself, I love tiny stuff so that's why I bought this. It comes with a purple case cover to place the book inside of it or keep it out of it, whichever you prefer. I tried to take the photos the best way but it's really hard since it's palm size. The photos I provided is the best I can show in what's inside. If you are a fan of Beauty & The Beast then get it. It also has a little white bookmark that's a string to hold your place in the book if you ever read it." —Safire Montana
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.