If You Tend To Oversleep (A Lot), These 34 Products Can Help Speed Up Your Morning Routine

1. A microfiber hair towel because it's super absorbent, anti-frizz, and cuts your hair-drying time in half — without adding extra heat damage. Plus, it keeps your wet hair out of your face while you do your makeup.
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in 18 color options, including three-packs).
2. Or a scrunchie-towel hybrid that'll absorb excess water in your hair and keep it out of your way while you go about the rest if your morning routine.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in three colors).
3. A wrinkle release spray for mornings when you really don't have time to iron, but the only shirt that matches your shoes is all crumpled up in the back of your drawer.
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.74 (available in various sizes).
4. And a fabric refresher spray perfect for those moments when you know it's almostttt time to wash your favorite sweatshirt, but you really wanna wear it that day.
Promising review: "Great product. First time user, I travel alot for work. Wearing casual dress pants and sport jackets, dress shirt etc. I can spray and hang for 15 to 20 mins and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." —Tech Guy1987
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.99.
5. A lotion designed specifically for wet skin you can use after a quick morning shower. Because you apply it while your skin is still wet, it saves a few minutes and locks in the hydration your skin needs.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Daniel Boan loves it:
"I 👏LOVE 👏THIS 👏STUFF. No, I don't think you understand, I'm obsessed. So my skin is naturally pretty dry, and my allergies tend to make it even more itchy and irritated in the spring and winter. Unfortunately, I hate body lotion. I know I need it, but I despise the greasy and sticky feeling most of them leave behind. I randomly stumbled upon this on Amazon and was immediately intrigued by the fact that you apply it to wet skin and lightly towel dry afterward.
It takes a few uses to get over the strange sensation of applying lotion directly to wet skin, but once you do, it's a game changer. Once you rub it on and then lightly pat dry, it feels like the lotion has immediately absorbed and leaves you with a soft but lightweight level of moisture. It's honestly pure magic and has become a permanent staple in my post-shower routine."
Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (available in two formulas).
6. A body sponge, which comes prefilled with body wash so all you have to do it grab it and give your body a quick scrub-a-dub, minus all the fumbling with clunky bottles.
Promising review: "If I could give more stars, I would. Love this sponge. It is a nice little scrubby with the best smelling suds. Best of all, when used daily, it makes your skin extra smooth. I use it all over, especially my arms that had started to look a bit crepey...I'll be 70 this year. But, with use of this sponge, my arms look and feel wonderful." —jj
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 scents and multipack options).
7. Or a pack of body wipes if you just don't have time to shower but you also don't want to leave the house smelling funky. These convenient wipes got your back — and they're also great to use after a workout or while camping.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about these. Every wipe I have used before left a sticky residue, and its cleaning didn't seem to last very long. But I read the reviews for this product on Amazon and figured I would give it a try. I thought my first one was defective as it was hardly 'wet,' but wow, it worked great. Left me feeling very clean, with no residue or icky scent. I am hooked for life!" —D. MacGowan
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A bracelet holder that'll help you deck yourself out in your fave accessories without almost breaking them or having to run around the house trying to find someone to help you when you're in a hurry.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and two-packs).
9. An easy-to-use makeup-correcting stick to assist with any smudged mascara, out-of-place lipstick, or unruly eyeliner. No more frustration caused by having to wipe your whole eye clean and start from scratch. This genius little stick has you covered (plus, it's great for taking on-the-go).
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. And a set of LKE Shadow Patches that'll catch fallout while you apply your eye makeup, giving you a nice, clean under eye that you don't have to try to clean up afterwards.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I've done my eye makeup without these my whole life! They help so much with eyeshadow fallout it’s wild! There are two stickers on them, but I only do the small top ones since I like to do my foundation before eyeshadow! They’re very sticky and sometimes take off some of my foundation but I’ve found if you first tape it on your hand then onto your face it helps!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $7.39.
11. An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
12. An extremely popular Maybelline BB cream to help even out your skin tone, brighten, smooth, and hydrate with a more lightweight formula than most foundations. It even has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful rays. It's basically multiple steps wrapped up into one.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? So perfect for my 39-year-old mixed dry/oily skin. Definitely provides sun protection, moisture, and gentle color correction all in one with no issues ... Definitely cuts redness and blends away pigmentation issues without looking like makeup. Adds a healthy glow without being too shiny or too matte. Sheer but buildable coverage, and easy to apply and even re-apply mid-day without streaking or cakey-ness or making skin look flakey. Does not gather in fine lines and pores like others i have tried. My new holy grail." —