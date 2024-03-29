26 Pretty Pastel Products To Put You In The Mood For Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pastel tie-dye hoodie, because it's cozy, cute, and soft — the ultimate combination when it comes to selecting the perfect WFH sweatshirt. Plus, this color combo just screams, "Spring is in the air!"
Promising review: "This hoodie was everything I hoped and dreamed! The colors are vibrant and the hoodie is soft on the inside and nice and warm. I ordered a large because I love my hoodies to be pretty loose on me and it was perfect. If you're looking for a tie-dye hoodie this is the one." —Hannah B.
Get it from Amazon for $31.52+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 21 other tie-dye colors).
2. A set of bunny-shaped soap bars that are the perfect way to add a touch of spring to every bathroom in your home. Your kids and guests will be so ~hoppy~ to use them; there's no way they'll forget to wash their hands!
Sunbasil Soap is a mom-owned small biz!
Promising review: "These bunny soaps are beyond adorable and have the most wonderful scent that reminds me of candy! I ordered more for gifts! I am very sensitive to scents, and these soaps do not bother me at all — very pleasant!" —Danelle Wiese
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $18.99.
3. A spacious duffel bag perfect for taking on road trips, weekend getaways, or using as a go-to carry-on (or personal item) for flights. It's water-resistant, durable, and has plenty of pockets for keeping your items organized. And did I mention how aesthetically pleasing it is?? If you have a spring break trip coming up, then click "add to cart" right NOW.
It also has a trolley sleeve so you can attach it to your roller suitcase for easily navigating the airport.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including my laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color, and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in dozens of colors).
4. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are going to complement all of your spring dresses fabulously! This trendy shoe is available in gorgeous pastel shades of pink, green, yellow, purple, and more. Plus, reviewers say they're actually really comfy.
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 27 styles).
5. A set of small macaron boxes you can use to store small jewelry, pills, office supplies, or even just for decor on your bookshelf. The colors are so pretty that you won't be able to resist snapping a spring-inspired "shelfie."
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A set of unframed pastel printables to give your empty wall a romantic, feminine vibe that's worthy of a page in a design magazine. Plus, these prints each have a positive reminder on them to help you feel motivated every time you walk past them.
Promising review: "These are high quality! Absolutely beautiful and look just like the picture! They can be use framed/unframed as they are made on a higher quality material than printer paper." —Clare Black
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 styles).
Psst — these can be hung up unframed, but if you're looking for a solid 8 x 10 frame option, you can pick of a set of six on Amazon for $27.99!
7. A puff-sleeve midi dress with an open back design and a darling ~twist~ in the front. It comes in the most perfect Easter colors, and it'll double as a great dress to have on hand for any upcoming spring or summer weddings you'll be attending.
Promising review: "I was looking to refresh my wardrobe after the pandemic and came across this dress online and WOW. I purchased it in black and when I tried it on, I literally said, 'OMG, I LOVE THIS,' out loud to myself in the mirror. It fits amazingly and is so well made; I love the open back and the fact that I don't need to wear a bra with it, and on me, it's still a legit midi dress even though I'm tall. Great find!" —MegKenna
Get it from Nordstrom for $99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
8. Or a dreamy pastel maxi that has the most adorable bow straps — this little number is going to have you floating around all day like the springtime goddess you are.
Promising review: "I ordered the light purple to wear to a wedding and other events and absolutely love it! It fits true to size and is very comfortable, even on extremely hot and humid days since it is a thinner, flowy material (not see-through due to lining, though!)." —Sarah Munson
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors/prints).
9. OR! An ethereal lantern-sleeve dress so you can make your fairy princess dreams come true. Not only are the color options perfect for spring, but the silhouette will have you feeling like you just flew out of Pixie Hollow to join us mere mortals for a bit.
10. A shampoo scalp massager that can help with blood flow and assist in removing any product residue that may be hiding on your scalp. A great addition to your self-care ritual, especially as you're emerging from the winter blues.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this! Here's what she has to say:
"I use one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
11. A storage crate for storing any and everything, from books to beauty products to accessories to craft supplies. They'll add a fun pop of color to any shelf and help your random clutter be less of an eyesore.
Promising reviews: "I got the small which is perfect for little things laying around. I really like it and will be getting another one to have a set. The best part is if you don't need it you can easily fold it and store it away. Really cool idea." —mc97
"These are such great organizers! good quality and I love the colors, perfect for produce or organizing my vitamins." —kaleeeeeeee
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $6+ (originally $8+; available in three sizes and six colors).
12. Colorful pastel sneakers to brighten up your wardrobe. Why only keep white and black shoes in your rotation when these beauties exist?? Plus, they're very lightweight and flexible, so you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style.
13. Or a pair of waterproof high-top sneakers perfect for anyone who hates the look and feel of rain boots but also hates ruining their not-so-waterproof kicks.
Promising review: "I bought these shoes for a trip to Alaska, where I knew that it would be rainy and wet. They were perfect. My feet stayed dry, and when they got dirty I was just able to wipe them clean. ... I've even worn them to football games, where sometimes people spill beverages, and my shoes were able to stay dry, and again I just had to wipe them clean. Plus they look cute." —Yvonne R.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 11 colors/styles).