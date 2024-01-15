Skip To Content
    32 Kitchen Products With Wow-Worthy Results — And We Have The Receipts

    Whether you want to start cooking more, you want to improve the look of your kitchen, or you're just in need of some small upgrades, this list has something for you.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A bestselling garlic press for anyone who has ever debated if a recipe really needs garlic because you didn't feel like mincing it (guilty). This sturdy, ergonomic tool will help you add fresh garlic to your meals with ease.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Basically every recipe ever calls for garlic — and this nifty tool crushes it into an easy-to-use paste. It even comes with a rolling tube to help peel your bulbs without getting it all over your fingers.

    Promising review: "I have had it for over a year with no problems. No sticking of the handles, no rust, easy to clean. I use it daily if not multiple times a day as I cook meals for two other households as well, so honestly at times it gets used 15x a day when cooking up monthly meals." —Cymbeline

    Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four colors).

    2. A batter dispenser so you can make perfect pancakes every time. It'll help control proportions and avoid getting messy drips everywhere. You can use it to easily pour cupcake batter into liners as well. So handy!

    A model using a pancake dispenser to dispense even circles of pancake batter on top of a griddle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of our traditions is for me to make pancakes every Saturday morning. And, try as I might, I couldn't avoid batter drips all around the stove top and surrounding counters. This little jewel solved the problem. Only the tiniest leakage, and that was into my spoon rest on which I placed it after each use. Easy to control pancake-size. Cleaned up perfectly in the dishwasher." —Rev Rider

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    3. A pizza stone for preparing delicious pizza, whether you're making it from scratch or even just heating up leftovers. The round stone has invisible micro-pores used to draw out moisture from the dough and distribute heat evenly, resulting in crispy, nonsoggy crusts. Pizza lovers, rejoice!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my pizza stone. Frozen pizzas from the grocery store actually get a nice crisp crust, never soggy like before. I keep the stone in the bottom shelf of my oven when not in use and it helps regulate the oven temp. I've noticed other things like oven fries come out crispier and less soggy when I do this. I highly recommend this!" —Chelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five sizes).

    4. An absolutely genius butter stick holder so you can prep your pans, without getting butter on your fingers or having to wait for a lump of it to melt down.

    TheMagnetack/Etsy

    The Magnetack is a small Etsy seller based in Miami.

    Promising review: "Absolutely perfect. It holds a whole stick of butter and the butter stays in place, unlike with some of the other products on the market that are supposed to serve the same purpose." —Michelle

    Get it from The Magnetack on Etsy for $14.95.

    5. A Ninja coffee maker you can use to turn your favorite grounds or pods into a yummy cup of rich, strong coffee. The machine offers nine brew sizes and four styles, including an "over ice" setting. It even has a built-in milk frother! Basically, if you're a coffee connoisseur, you need this.

    Daniel Boan/BuzzFeed

    "I recently had the chance to try this out and I am OBSESSED. It's by Ninja, the brand behind my favorite air fryer that I use at least once a week, so I knew their version of a coffee maker wouldn't let me down — and I was right. I first used it to brew up a pot of the cheap-yet-trusty Folgers coffee I always have in my cabinet — and it came out sooooo much stronger and richer than it does in the $20 coffee maker I was previously using. However, the K-Cup attachment is truly where the magic lies. It starts brewing up a cup in mere seconds and has multiple brew options to choose from, including a 'rich' setting for a bolder flavor and an 'over ice' setting that makes it strong enough to stand up to melting ice cubes.

    My favorite feature is the attached milk frother, which swings out from the side and is super easy to use. Just place the attachment in a cup filled with hot or cold milk, push the button on top to lightly froth for about 30 seconds, then pour it on top of your coffee to add a cloud-like layer of foam. My at-home coffee game has been seriously upgraded — I don't think I can ever go back to my old $20 machine." —Daniel

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99 or from Ninja Kitchen for $229.99.

    6. Or a bestselling French press for those who prefer this type of brewing experience. It has a four-level filter system to ensure that your fresh cup of joe is ground-free.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "In short, the coffee is markedly better than my electric drip coffee maker. The physical design of the press is sleek, and the directions are simple and informative. I have thoroughly enjoyed my first few forays into French press coffee!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    7. A handheld milk frother so you can enjoy a fancy latte, cappuccino, or macchiato from the comfort of your home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This makes the creamiest froth ever! I am completely blown away by the results of this device. I had no idea that I could make froth at home like this. This changes my whole cappuccino experience!!!" —Wells

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    8. A stuffed burger press because it'll give a serious upgrade to your favorite meal. Easily make your own gourmet burgers stuffed with cheese, bacon, onions, and more.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love to grill burgers and my wife loves to stuff our veal/lamb/pork/beef burgers with all sorts of cheeses and veggies. Problem has been that sometimes the burgers crumble on the grill and don't look so appetizing when served. No more. The burger press burgers are loaded up but look just perfect when plated or laid on a big roll. And I don't have to worry about them on the grill. You can really load them up and they cook perfectly. Simple but great product." —Jerry O'Connor

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    9. A bottle of Krud Kutter for a non-toxic way to remove tough grease from your oven, stovetop, counters, and walls. Simply spray it and wipe it clean for impressive results.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am truly impressed. In my over 50 years on this planet, I have used a lot of different products that proclaim to remove grease easily. They have all fallen flat. This product is nothing but AMAZING!!!! I sprayed it on and just wiped the grease and buildup on my kitchen walls right off. I will be screaming this products name from the rooftops! Thank you, thank you, thank you!" —Charlene Bosell

    Get it from Amazon for $11.97.

    10. Or! A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser because it's premixed for a quick cleaning job, but can still work wonders to remove soap scum, tarnish, and more from grimy surfaces.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this product! It cleans my glass stove top beautifully. I've also used it for the bathtub and sinks in my home and it cleans them perfectly. Great price, great product!" —Linda M.

    Read our full review of the Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.74.

    11. gas range cleaning spray to finally remove that burned-on food that's been refusing to budge. Just spray and wipe for a stress-free after dinner cleanup. 

    Reviewer photo of dirty gas range burner
    Reviewer photo of clean gas range burner after using cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." —Daniel

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.81.

    12. A ceramic cooktop cleaner that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. It's safe on all smooth tops, including radiant and halogen.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo showing results of using cooktop cleaning kit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    13. An all-natural oven scrub so you can get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in.

    CleaningStudio/Etsy

    Cleaning Studio is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in cleaning products.

    Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono

    Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $19.99 for from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    14. A pack of scrubbing pads to help easily remove grime, grease, and stubborn food residue, without leaving scratches or streaks.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are the best! I run a housecleaning business and would be lost without them! Clean glass stoves and even glass oven doors with no scratching!" —ashley

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.50.

    15. A set of silicone muffin liners so you can bake delicious muffins and cupcakes all the time without having to purchase disposable liners over and over again. They're non-sticky, easy to clean, and cute! Plus, parents also love using them as little snack containers for their kiddos.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these. I don’t know why I didn’t buy them sooner. Not only does everything I bake come out so easily and clean, they have so many other uses. I put condiments in them for my kids meals so they aren’t just spraying ketchup all over their plates, I use them to portion snacks or candy for them, I mold chocolates with them — they are just great." —savannah

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in jumbo sizes).

    16. An easy-to-use circular sandwich cutter that seals the edges so your kids (or you) can enjoy a delicious crustless sandwich for lunch with less mess and hassle than using a regular old knife.

    Reviewer holding homemade circular peanut butter and jelly sandwich
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our daughter is very crust-phobic and this doesn’t waste much of the bread. Works perfectly." —Richard Bayer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.93+ (available in five colors/shapes and multipacks).

    17. A rapid egg cooker loved by more than 94,000 reviewers! It can be used to prepare hard boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or omelets in record time, with practically no hassle.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you are on the fence about getting one of these, GET ONE. It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork. Soft boiled eggs took me about 11 minutes to make. Just have an ice bath ready next to the cooker and let the eggs sit for a minute or two in there...peels come right off :) Makes healthy eating a breeze in the morning! Where has this been all my life!??!?" —rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $16.69+ (available in seven colors).

    18. A cold brew maker because every season is iced coffee season! This'll allow you to save lots of time and money on Starbucks runs.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our review of the Tayeka cold brew maker!

    Promising review: "This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this everyday, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." —Panda

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    Or, check out our picks for the best cold brew coffee makers!

    19. A nonstick electric hot pot for cooking and sautéing everything from steak to chicken to noodles to rice. It's compact and doesn't require a stove, so some reviewers also love it for traveling.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I must say, this is quite the handy addition to our kitchenette! This pan heats up in a jiffy, making it perfect for those moments when you're in a rush. The non-stick surface is a breeze to clean, which is a real time-saver. We've used it for eggs and bacon as well as heating leftovers, soup, and oatmeal. Size-wise, it fits just right with our limited counter space. And the wattage, going up to 600w, ensures that we can cook without any tripped circuits. The only minor gripe I have is with the cord placement at the end of the handle, which feels a tad unwieldy. But all in all, it's a reliable kitchen tool that's made cooking in our compact kitchenette a lot more convenient." —Anne

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors and with or without a steamer).

    20. A stainless steel cleaner formulated with plant-based ingredients for getting rid of fingerprints, grease, watermarks, and other smudges ruining the sleek aesthetic of your appliances.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before/after of their kitchen stainless steel (fingerprinted before, shiny after)
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing and it looks amazing!! it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" —Katerina

    Get the set of cleanser and polish from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two sizes).

    21. A soft-serve maker, because who wouldn't love to eat their favorite fruits in ice cream form?! In only a few minutes, you can turn frozen fruit into soft serve, without any added preservatives or fats. But, if you do want to sweeten it up, plenty of reviewers have added things like Monk Fruit to the mix.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This deserves 50 stars! Oh my gosh why did it take me so long to find this amazing gadget! Ice cream lovers, fruit lovers, sorbet lovers — THIS IS THE BEST INVENTION! So easy, quick, delicious and magical!!" —Jackie

    Get it from Amazon for $38.38.

    22. A corn stripper that'll allow you to easily remove corn from the cob, which will automatically upgrade your salads, stews, and other delicious dishes.

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to help me prepare corn for freezing and canning. I honestly wasn't expecting it to work as well as it actually did (LOL my track record with kitchen gizmos isn't the best). First, it's very easy to grip (and I have bad carpal tunnel so this can be an issue for me), and the way it's designed makes it very safe to use, there's no chance of fingers near the cutting blade. I used it initially on a dozen ears of farm stand sweet corn. I blanched the ears for four minutes then put them in an ice water bath. From there, I put them through this corn stripper. It took very little effort on my part, and the cobs were really well cleaned off. I did do a little knife scraping on the smaller tapered ends of the ears, but only there — it cleanly took off all the rest. It took me longer to blanch two batches of ears than it did to strip off all the corn, this made such quick work of the job. This first batch I'm intending to freeze, but I'm planning on canning a huge batch very soon and this fantastic little gizmo is going to shave off hours of work (pun completely intended!). I'm a VERY happy purchaser!" —Cynthia J.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.59.

    23. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean dishwasher will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    24. A microwave steam cleaner, because I'm guessing those sauce and cheese splatters have been living in there for a bit too long. This eco-friendly option uses steam to loosen up the gunk. Just add some vinegar and water, microwave for seven minutes, and wipe it out.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little device is great and it's super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let it sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super-gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple of paper towels. I highly recommend this." —UglyPetty

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    25. A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash guaranteed to transform the look of your kitchen. It's flexible, humidity-resistant, and allows you to easily upgrade your kitchen all by yourself.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at the Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and restick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Consilvio

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).

    26. A set of cleaning K-Cups, because your Keurig is likely holding on to some gross residue and old grinds. This will clean it out, which will help give your coffee a better taste and lengthen the life of your machine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.

    27. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah

    Get a four-count bag from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger packs).

    28. A bottle of Hope's Perfect Sink cleaner and polish to make your sink shine like it did when you first moved in. It'll even create an invisible water repellent barrier to make future cleaning easier, while also adding a fresh lemon scent.

    A side by side of a rusty sink next to the same sink now clean and shiny after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am not sure what the secret sauce is but I do know it is magical. My secondary stainless sink in my laundry area is a work horse. Everything gets washed in it...animal stuff, plant stuff, human stuff, DIY stuff ...everything that is not for the kitchen sink. Hope's polish took a dingy looking 25-year-old stainless sink and made it look brand new. Not only that, but also water-repellant, it is like looking at glass it is so shiny and stunning. Fantastic product, great price, and easy to use. I will always have it in my cleaning supply." —RACLabma

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    29. A cord organizer because no one enjoys a countertop cluttered with cords. Just attach it to the back of your appliance with a Command Strip and the cord can be neatly tucked away.

    Before-and-after showing unorganized cord on the left and wrapped cord on the right using attachment
    3DHome Solutions/Etsy

    3D Home Solutions is a small Etsy shop based in Frisco, Texas.

    Promising reviews: "This little thing works so well at containing the cord. It makes my mixer all neat and tidy. I love this!" —Isabelleosborne21

    Get it from 3D Home Solutions on Etsy for $8 (available in three colors).

    30. A granite and stone cleaner which claims to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Use it to get your granite looking bright and shiny, while also ensuring it's clean enough to prepare dinner on.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori

    Get it from Amazon for $7.46.

    31. A