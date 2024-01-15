32 Kitchen Products With Wow-Worthy Results — And We Have The Receipts

1. A bestselling garlic press for anyone who has ever debated if a recipe really needs garlic because you didn't feel like mincing it (guilty). This sturdy, ergonomic tool will help you add fresh garlic to your meals with ease.
2. A batter dispenser so you can make perfect pancakes every time. It'll help control proportions and avoid getting messy drips everywhere. You can use it to easily pour cupcake batter into liners as well. So handy!
3. A pizza stone for preparing delicious pizza, whether you're making it from scratch or even just heating up leftovers. The round stone has invisible micro-pores used to draw out moisture from the dough and distribute heat evenly, resulting in crispy, nonsoggy crusts. Pizza lovers, rejoice!
4. An absolutely genius butter stick holder so you can prep your pans, without getting butter on your fingers or having to wait for a lump of it to melt down.
5. A Ninja coffee maker you can use to turn your favorite grounds or pods into a yummy cup of rich, strong coffee. The machine offers nine brew sizes and four styles, including an "over ice" setting. It even has a built-in milk frother! Basically, if you're a coffee connoisseur, you need this.
6. Or a bestselling French press for those who prefer this type of brewing experience. It has a four-level filter system to ensure that your fresh cup of joe is ground-free.
7. A handheld milk frother so you can enjoy a fancy latte, cappuccino, or macchiato from the comfort of your home.
8. A stuffed burger press because it'll give a serious upgrade to your favorite meal. Easily make your own gourmet burgers stuffed with cheese, bacon, onions, and more.
9. A bottle of Krud Kutter for a non-toxic way to remove tough grease from your oven, stovetop, counters, and walls. Simply spray it and wipe it clean for impressive results.
10. Or! A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser because it's premixed for a quick cleaning job, but can still work wonders to remove soap scum, tarnish, and more from grimy surfaces.
11. A gas range cleaning spray to finally remove that burned-on food that's been refusing to budge. Just spray and wipe for a stress-free after dinner cleanup.
"This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." —Daniel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.81.